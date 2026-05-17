Texas A&M baseball wins regular season finale 7-6, earns No. 3 seed in SEC Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball closed out its regular season with a 7-6 win over Mississippi State at Blue Bell Park, securing the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament with a double bye.

The game was back and forth until the final out, but the Aggies held on in a contest that showcased the clutch hitting and pitching depth that has defined their season.

Ethan Darden started on the mound for the second time in the series, pitching 3 innings of 1-run ball. Texas A&M struck first off an error by the Bulldogs' shortstop. Mississippi State tied it before Cadden Sorrell's fielder's choice and an RBI single from Chris Hacopian gave the Aggies a 3-1 lead.

Head coach Michael Early said he was impressed with how his pitchers performed on short notice.

"Start with Darden, who started a second game in the weekend and pitched his ass off, and then — shoot, we're — I mean, Cooper Powell — I mean, that was huge, unbelievable stoppage there, keeping us in the game," Early said.

Gavin Lyons was the first out of the bullpen but gave the lead back after allowing back-to-back home runs. A Ben Royo sacrifice fly and a Boston Kellner RBI single put the Aggies back up by 1.

The Bulldogs did not go down easily. Clayton Freshcorn entered to try and shut down the final 2 innings but gave up a two-run shot to right field, making it 6-5 Mississippi State.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bear Harrison stepped to the plate with runners on second and third and ripped a single into left field to give the Aggies a 1-run lead.

Aggie Baseball Regular Season Finale

Early said the clutch performance was a reflection of his team's maturity.

"It's the maturity of this team we've had all year. You've seen guys in every single game kind of play their little part in helping win this game. Ben Royo coming back has been huge for us. Chestnut laying down that bunt's huge. Cooper Powell throwing two shutout innings — that's just so important, and we're gonna need that postseason player. We're gonna need everyone to chip in a little bit and win games," Early said.

Freshcorn returned to the mound in the ninth and shut it down to secure the win.

The Aggies will head to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed with a double bye.

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