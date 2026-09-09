Texas A&M baseball releases 2027 SEC schedule, opens league play at Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball released its 2027 SEC schedule, opening conference play on the road at Alabama before hosting Tennessee in its first home series of league play.

The Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, March 19-21 to open SEC play against the Crimson Tide. Texas A&M hosts its first conference series March 26-28 at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, welcoming Tennessee for a three-game set.

April opens with a road trip to Lexington, Kentucky, for a series against the Wildcats April 2-4. The Aggies return home April 9-11 to host defending national champions Oklahoma — the first meeting between the two programs at College Station since 2012, when both were members of the Big 12. Texas A&M then travels to Starkville, Mississippi, to face Mississippi State April 16-18, before closing the month at Blue Bell Park against LSU April 23-25.

The regular season's final month begins with a road series at South Carolina in Columbia April 30-May 2. The Aggies return home to host Arkansas May 7-9, then head to Austin for the Lone Star Showdown Series against Texas May 14-16. Texas A&M closes out its conference slate at home May 20-22 against Ole Miss.

The 2027 SEC Baseball Tournament is scheduled for May 25-30 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

All dates are subject to change due to television scheduling.