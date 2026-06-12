Texas A&M baseball names Barry Enright as new pitching coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball has selected Barry Enright, the Athletics' pitching coordinator, as its new pitching coach, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

Work with the university to formalize the hire is still under way, the person said.

"We took our time and conducted a national search to find the right person to lead our pitching staff. We were looking for someone with elite knowledge of modern pitching development, but also someone who has coached and competed at the highest levels of the game and can build meaningful relationships with our players," said Head Coach Michael Earley.

Enright, a native of Stockton, California, has served as a pitching coach in professional baseball since 2019, working with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, and Athletics organizations.

The former major-league right-hander was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft following his collegiate career at Pepperdine University. He made his big-league debut in 2010 with Arizona and spent four years in the majors between the Diamondbacks and Angels. Enright continued his playing career in the Mexican Baseball League before retiring from professional baseball in 2019.

