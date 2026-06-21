Texas A&M baseball is bringing back Nolan Cain as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Nolan Cain is returning to Texas A&M baseball as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, leaving Texas after two seasons with the Longhorns.

D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers reported Friday that the Aggies are bringing back Cain, who will be one of the highest-paid assistants in college baseball.

Cain spent three seasons at Texas A&M from 2022 to 2024, serving as an assistant coach for the first two seasons before being elevated to assistant head coach in 2024. He then spent the last two seasons at Texas before making the return to College Station.

Cain will join Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley. The two coaches worked together as assistants for two seasons during former Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle's tenure at Texas A&M.

Over his three seasons at A&M, the Aggies compiled a 135-62 (.685) record and reached the College World Series twice. With Cain in the dugout, the Aggies won 6 games in their two trips to Omaha, tripling the program's all-time total of 2 College World Series victories. Cain also secured a pair of top-five ranked transfer portal classes, headlined by D1Baseball's top-rated group in 2023.

During his nine seasons as a recruiting coordinator at LSU (2017-21), Texas A&M (2022-24) and Texas (2025-2026), Cain has signed eight top-10 classes, including 6 ranked in the top five nationally. In his first recruiting cycle in Austin, he helped sign the No. 1 class, according to Baseball America and Perfect Game.