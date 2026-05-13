Texas A&M baseball hosts Mississippi State in high-stakes SEC series at Olsen Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball hosts Mississippi State this weekend at Olsen Field in a series with significant SEC standings and national seeding implications. The Aggies enter the series second in the SEC with 16 conference wins, and head coach Michael Earley said the team's approach remains unchanged regardless of what is at stake.

"We've never talked about our standing. We've never talked about the postseason. We've never talked about any of that. We just talk about each game," Earley said. "It's not cliche coach talk. It's just like it's never come out of my mouth to them, and it won't," said Earley.

Earley acknowledged privately tracking the team's position as the season winds down, but said the body of work speaks for itself.

"I don't think you can argue with what we've done this season for sure," Earley said. "Currently 2nd in the SEC, 16 SEC wins against some really quality opponents, proven the ability to win on the road, proven the ability to win in a lot of different ways. I think we've put ourselves in a great spot."

Mississippi State presents a significant challenge, Earley said.

"Extremely tough team. Really good pitching. They can really hit," Earley said. "These series are probably gonna come down to a play or two. That's just what it is."

Royo's historic performance

The series comes on the heels of one of the most remarkable individual performances Earley said he has ever witnessed. Senior infielder Ben Royo went 7-for-7 last Saturday after coming off the bench, including three home runs, with six of his seven hits and all three home runs coming with two strikes.

"I can't remember ever having anyone have that kind of day, period," Earley said. "I've coached some really good players, some first round picks, some all-Americans. I've never quite seen a day like that. By far the best performance I've ever seen for a lot of different factors."

Royo said staying relaxed and trusting his experience made the difference.

"Just being a senior, you've been in those positions before," Royo said. "Just going out there and having fun and not making the moment too big. You don't have to do anything more."

Royo said the confidence from that performance is something he plans to carry forward without overthinking it.

"I'm gonna get out, right? It's baseball," Royo said. "I think you got to take that with it and just keep the same approach and just keep having fun in there, and it'll take care of itself."

Royo also revealed a subtle mental edge he uses at the plate — watching the pitch clock.

"Baseball is a timing game for hitters and pitchers," Royo said. "Sometimes I'll let it go all the way down, sometimes I'll go quick, but I think it just messes with them a little bit. And even if it doesn't affect them, if it makes me think it affects them, then that helps too."

Injuries and lineup adjustments

The Aggies have navigated a wave of injuries to key infielders. Shortstop Austin Boston suffered a facial injury last week and remains day-to-day. Earley said Boston has been taking front toss and his hitting has shown no drop-off, but he had not yet taken ground balls.

"Could you see him this weekend? Sure," Earley said. "Wouldn't shock me if you didn't see him this weekend either. It really is kind of a half a day by half a day progression."

Earley said the team is also discussing protective equipment for Boston going forward.

"You have to do some unique stuff in this situation," Earley said. "He kind of dodged a bullet without a concussion and needing surgery. You don't want to get hit again."

Infielder Chris Hacopian is also playing through a lower leg injury but said he has no plans to step away.

"I just wanna win and I wanna play," Hacopian said. "Right now I'm capable at the plate. It doesn't bother me too much to hit, so I figured, hey, if I can get some good swings off in the game, why not go for it?"

Hacopian said the injury requires him to limit his activity during the week to preserve himself for games.

"I have to do almost as little as possible," Hacopian said. "I'm not really going to be doing any sprints, I'm not going to be taking 100 ground balls. I got to let it rest, but I still also have to prepare for what I'm going to do in the games this weekend."

Hacopian also addressed the message on his C-flap — John 3:16.

"It's really the gospel of Jesus Christ," Hacopian said. "I knew the broadcast was going to zoom in on my face on that C-flap area and I thought it was just a good opportunity to show where I get my strength from. My strength doesn't come from me, it comes from my Lord Jesus Christ."

Hacopian said he and Royo have a close bond, and watching Royo's performance last weekend was a highlight of the season.

"Ben's a stud. He's one of my best friends on this team," Hacopian said. "To do what he did after not playing for 40-plus games — it's unheard of. I don't think anyone's ever done something like that."

Pitching rotation and senior day

Earley confirmed Darden will start Friday. Sims will not start this weekend due to tightness, with the team opting to preserve him for the postseason. The final two starters are to be announced.

The series also marks senior day for the Aggies. Earley said the occasion carries real weight.

"It's kind of awesome and it kind of sucks at the same time," Earley said. "You spend so much time with these guys and you get to know them. For them, I hope they look back at their time here and hopefully it changes their life in one way or another."

Royo said the day will be special, with his family in attendance for the final home series of his career.

"Coming to A&M was definitely the right decision. It's probably the best decision I made," Royo said. "Senior day is gonna be great, a little bit sad, but I really enjoyed my time here."

