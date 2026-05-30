Texas A&M baseball faces in-state rival Texas State with regional final berth on the line

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M and Texas State meet at Blue Bell Park with a College Station Regional final berth on the line. The winner advances to the next round of the tournament.

Aggie Regional Game 2 Preview

The Bobcats cannot be overlooked. Texas State beat USC 5-4 and beat the Aggies earlier this season. The key matchup will be the Aggies' offense against Texas State's pitching staff.

While Texas A&M's offense has been potent throughout the season, Texas State set a program record with 542 strikeouts this season. Against the Trojans on Friday night, the Bobcats' pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

The Aggies have not named a starter for the game but are projected to start Weston Moss. The Aggies have struggled to prevent runs, but if the team can get into the bullpen allowing fewer than 4 runs, relievers like Clayton Freshcorn and Gavin Lyons have been able to hold the lead.

The keys to the Aggies advancing will be a better start to the game, getting consistent pitching, and finding runs outside of the longball.

Texas A&M and Texas State are scheduled to play tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

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