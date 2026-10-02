Texas A&M baseball eyes new era with Enright, Freshcorn's return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball head coach Michael Earley announced that Friday's scheduled fall scrimmage against Rice has been cancelled due to weather, but the bigger story surrounding the Aggies this fall has nothing to do with the cancellation.

A new pitching coach with Major League experience, a drafted pitcher who chose to come back, a rebuilt roster nearly equal parts returners, freshmen, and transfers, and a brand-new pitching lab that is already turning heads in recruiting — this is a program that believes it is building toward something.

Earley said the scrimmage decision was easy once a replacement was in place. The Aggies will take the field instead against Rice at the same time and location the following Friday, giving the coaching staff a live-game setting without losing a meaningful opportunity.

The roster this fall breaks down to roughly one-third returners, one-third freshmen, and one-third transfer portal additions — a dynamic that Earley said has required a deliberate, layered approach to early fall work. Before coaches can focus on mechanics and game prep, he said, they have to establish identity.

"Even from a hitting standpoint, like we don't jump in and it's like working on your hands or your load. It's like, hey, this is how you do your routine. Like this is super important. What's the program identity? Like, we want to control the strike zone," Earley said.

At the center of the program's rebuild is new pitching coach Barry Enright, a former Major League pitcher and coach who most recently worked with the Oakland Athletics before Earley pulled him to College Station. Enright said the job was not on his radar when a phone call from assistant Dylan Olsonowski changed his plans.

After a two-and-a-half-hour conversation with Earley — the first hour and a half spent talking about faith, family, and community rather than baseball — Enright said he sat alone in a parking lot in Stockton, California, and knew he was going to take the job. "It was a sell point that night," Enright said.

Earley said he did not know Enright before beginning his search but that Enright's name kept surfacing, and that within the first five minutes of their phone call, his ability to communicate made the decision straightforward. He said Enright's background pitching and coaching at the Major League level added to an already strong case — but was not the deciding factor.

"I was gonna hire him whether he played in the big leagues or not regardless, but it just added a little bit extra to it," Earley said.

Enright's pitching philosophy centers on building complete arsenals — pitches designed to generate strikes without producing hittable contact, and pitches built to create swings and misses. He said the Aggies were strong at controlling the running game and doing the little things well under previous pitching instruction, but that the program needs to add strikeouts to be competitive at the SEC level.

"You kind of get put into three categories — that strikeout percentage, walk percentage, and a weak contact category," Enright said.

He said even elite fastball pitchers in the big leagues throw less than 50% fastballs and that command of off-speed pitches is now just as important as fastball command. Enright will call pitches using the program's PitchCom system but said he allows pitchers to shake off signs, with one condition.

"All I ask is for a why. You come in, you don't know why you shook to a slider, I'm probably gonna jump you," Enright said.

The most high-profile early test of Enright's recruiting pitch came before he had even settled into College Station. Pitcher Clayton Freshcorn was drafted and had seemingly moved on, but Earley said Enright quickly put together a development plan that became the centerpiece of the effort to bring him back. Earley described it as Enright's first major recruiting challenge — and said he passed it.

"Him coming up with a plan for Fresh, going through his arsenal and all his shapes and all of what those guys do over the last couple of years, what we were gonna improve on and how he could improve on it was the biggest selling point for him to come back," Earley said.

Freshcorn said the decision was an emotional one but that something felt unresolved.

"When I heard my name, I knew that deep down there was something that I didn't get to finish here," Freshcorn said.

He said Enright's outreach began almost immediately after he was hired, with multiple phone calls in a single week and a detailed statistical packet already outlining what they would work on together.

"He sent me a packet full of every single stat that I have no idea what it even is, just talking to me about what we're going to get better at, how he can prepare me for the next level," Freshcorn said.

He said the follow-through on those early conversations has been real. The two have already added 2 new pitches to Freshcorn's arsenal — a one-seam sinker and a gyro-style pitch that works off his existing cutter — and Enright has been refining Freshcorn's delivery to add more discipline and reduce the rotational mechanics that caused his stuff to flatten out.

One of the most concrete areas of focus has been physical. Enright said the average Major League pitcher weighs around 214 pounds, and that Freshcorn came in well below that. "He was sitting at 162 at the time," Enright said.

Freshcorn said he has put on 14 to 15 pounds and is sitting around 174, with a goal of reaching a genuine 180 by the end of the fall. Enright has enrolled him in what the staff calls the "breakfast ballers club" — a program where pitchers send Enright a photo of their breakfast each morning before 9 a.m. Freshcorn said the accountability is real. "If the picture I send him is not enough food, he gets pretty mad. So I make sure I send a good picture," Freshcorn said.

Beyond Freshcorn and Sims, Enright highlighted several other pitchers making early impressions — including Gavin Lyons, Cooper Powell, Hunter Vincent, and a group of portal arms he said should be capable of throwing meaningful innings and starting games. Earley separately called out Logan Priscoe as one of the portal additions who has stood out both on the mound and as a teammate.

On the position side, Earley confirmed that new catcher Nate Savoy — who split time at Clemson between catching and the outfield — is being developed exclusively as a catcher. Freshcorn said Savoy has already shown he can frame pitches and steal strikes. "He'll steal us a couple of strikes. We know that," Freshcorn said.

Returning to the staff is a familiar face, Nolan Cain. He said he did not want to find himself sitting next to Nolan at a game years later wishing he had made the call. He said Nolan brings far more than a recruiting reputation to the program.

"That dude knows baseball. He's been around a lot of really good players. He knows the game as well as anyone I've ever been around," Earley said.

Senior Jack Bell also returned after first playing for Earley as a freshman. Earley said he always hoped the opportunity to coach Bell again would come.

The program's new pitching lab — the Foss Center — has become a recruiting tool in its own right. Enright encourages pitchers to use it independently outside of structured practice hours. Freshcorn said walking into the facility for the first time caught him off guard.

"I turned around, and I saw my skeleton on a screen. I've never seen that before," Freshcorn said. "We have force balls now, force mounds, Trackman. It is the best. It's incredible."

Freshcorn said the goal for this group is straightforward.

"The reason we're so close is because we have the same goals. We wanna go out and compete and bring home a national championship for this university," Freshcorn said.