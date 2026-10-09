Texas A&M Baseball embraces new faces, fresh identity and fall development

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With roughly two-thirds of its roster made up of newcomers, Texas A&M baseball is using the fall season to establish its identity, build relationships and prepare for the challenges ahead.

For head coach Michael Earley, that process begins with getting his players on the field, where practice habits are tested, mistakes become teaching opportunities and a new group learns what it takes to compete at Texas A&M.

The Aggies have welcomed an influx of freshmen and transfers, including catcher Nate Savoie and pitcher Gavin Lyons, while introducing new approaches to player development under the coaching staff. Early fall scrimmages have provided opportunities to evaluate talent, experiment with roles and help players adjust to the expectations of playing in College Station.

For Earley, Savoie and Lyons, the common theme is improvement — both on the field and in the way the team prepares, competes and carries itself.

Uncooperative weather could have disrupted Texas A&M’s preparations for its first fall exhibition, but Earley and his staff found a way to turn the challenge into an opportunity. Rather than risk losing a day of development, the Aggies played a seven-inning scrimmage, giving players valuable experience without sacrificing their preparation schedule.

Earley believes those opportunities are essential to developing a team capable of handling the demands of the regular season.

“You want to play good baseball, and the only way to learn to play good baseball, you can definitely practice,” Earley said. “That’s a huge part of it, but you have to go out there and do it.”

Scrimmages allow players to make mistakes, review them on video and learn from one another. With limited opportunities to experience every possible game situation firsthand, Earley sees value in a teammate’s mistake becoming another player’s lesson.

The benefits extend beyond execution. Playing in front of a crowd introduces pressure that cannot be fully replicated during practice, particularly for freshmen and transfers who have never experienced Texas A&M’s home atmosphere.

Earley noted that most of the newcomers have probably never played before a crowd of that size. Learning to manage those emotions now, he said, is an important part of preparing for the season. “It’s inexpensive experience in front of a crowd,” Earley said, describing fall scrimmages as one of the best simulations available to players.

With so many new faces, establishing consistent expectations has also become a priority. Earley said the coaching staff has spent considerable time laying the foundation for how the Aggies want to play, particularly on offense. The philosophy is straightforward: control the strike zone, swing aggressively at pitches worth attacking and find ways to get on base.

For Earley, that identity must remain dependable even when hitting becomes difficult.

Home runs and extra-base hits will come and go, but disciplined at-bats and the willingness to do whatever it takes to reach base can create consistent pressure on opposing pitchers.

“If I’m going to get hit by a breaking ball, I just stand there and I let it hit me right in the shoulder and I run down to first and the next guy goes,” Earley said, illustrating the competitive mentality he wants his players to embrace.

The fall also gives the staff room to experiment with positions and roles.

Injuries and performance can change a team's needs during the season, making versatility and experience important assets. Earley views these early opportunities as a chance to discover what players can do before the stakes rise.

On the pitching side, new pitching coach Barry Enright has already made an impact. Earley highlighted the progress of Lyons, who has developed a more diverse pitch mix, including a slider with significant horizontal movement and an improved changeup.

Those additions could give Lyons an opportunity to compete for a starting role rather than being limited to relief appearances.

Earley also praised Savoie, citing his power, strike-zone awareness, catching ability, work ethic and leadership qualities.

He described the newcomer as a significant addition whose value extends well beyond his performance. Leadership, however, remains a work in progress.

With approximately 66% of the roster new, Earley does not expect leadership to come exclusively from returning players. Instead, he wants a culture in which teammates hold one another accountable and understand that individual success depends on collective commitment.

That culture is beginning to take shape, and the fall season offers the Aggies an opportunity to strengthen it before the games count.

For Savoie, Texas A&M offered an opportunity to refine his game while joining a program with a proven offensive approach and a culture he believes will push him toward his potential. The catcher and outfielder said the coaching staff played a significant role in his decision, particularly Earley’s work on the offensive side and the opportunity to develop behind the plate.

“The track record speaks a lot to it,” Savoie said of the program’s appeal.

Rather than focusing exclusively on mechanical adjustments, Savoie said Earley emphasizes maintaining what already works while improving specific areas of the hitter’s approach. That includes controlling the strike zone, identifying pitches to attack and maximizing existing strengths.

One of Savoie’s primary goals has been improving his ability to pull the ball in the air with backspin.

Much of his power over the previous two seasons had come to the gaps, particularly toward center and right-center field.

He views developing more consistent pull-side power as another tool to complement his established approach.

He is also working to improve his walk-to-strikeout profile and remain composed with two strikes. Savoie arrives in College Station after playing at two other schools over the previous three years.

He emphasized that he had no negative feelings about those experiences, explaining that his decision to move again was driven by a desire to find the environment best suited to his continued development.

“I just wanted to do what was best for me to reach my potential and continue being a part of a winning program and a winning culture,” he said.

His defensive versatility adds another dimension to his value. Although catching is now his primary position, Savoie began developing as an outfielder during high school after injuries and competition with other talented catchers limited his opportunities behind the plate.

He continued working on his catching while building the athleticism needed to play in the outfield. That experience gives Texas A&M flexibility, although the immediate priority is helping him establish himself as a catcher.

Working with Enright and the pitching staff has also been an important part of Savoie’s transition. He praised the pitching coach’s knowledge and his ability to develop players beyond their technical skills, emphasizing the importance of mentality and personal growth.

Savoie has already begun building relationships with his teammates, spending considerable time with roommates Tyler Minnoch, Justin Taylor and Jack Bell.

He also appreciates the energy of teammate Alec Blair, whose outgoing personality helps balance Savoie’s more serious nature.

That sense of connection extends beyond the clubhouse. Savoie said he has been struck by the support and generosity of the College Station community, particularly the way Aggies embrace one another.

“Everybody is super outgoing and willing to help,” he said. “It’s awesome.”

His perspective on development has been shaped by adversity, too. A series of injuries in high school, particularly fractures in his lower back, forced him to learn how to manage his body and prioritize his health.

Rather than viewing that period solely as a setback, Savoie said he tried to treat it as an opportunity to strengthen his character and learn habits that would benefit him later.

After two consecutive healthy seasons, he now arrives at Texas A&M focused on continuing that progress while contributing to a program whose expectations align with his own.

Lyons is another player benefiting from Enright’s approach to development.

The right-hander said the pitching coach has helped him make significant strides in both his mechanics and mental approach since arriving at Texas A&M. The most noticeable changes have come in his pitch selection. Previously relying heavily on his fastball, Lyons has added a shorter slider and a larger, sweeping breaking ball while continuing to improve his changeup.

The expanded repertoire gives him more ways to attack hitters and makes his fastball more effective.

“I just think I added it because I needed it,” Lyons said. “Last year, I just threw pretty much fastballs, and I got away with it, but I think this year with those new pitches, I can definitely be better.”

Early results have encouraged him.

Lyons said the ability to move his fastball inside and then use the sweeper away has created challenges for teammates during fall scrimmages.

Earley has noticed the same progress, describing Lyons’ new breaking-ball movement as a substantial improvement.

With multiple pitches moving in different directions, Lyons has more options for keeping hitters off balance. The development has also raised the possibility of a larger role.

Earley believes Lyons could compete for a starting position next season, although the team's depth will make that decision a competitive process.

For Lyons, becoming a starter is an important goal.

“I think I just need to keep doing what I’m doing,” he said. “Just keep filling up the zone, getting better each and every day.”

He is also seeing measurable benefits from the staff’s attention to pitching mechanics and its use of technology.

Lyons said he had never previously worked with a pitching coach who made such detailed mechanical adjustments, and he has already seen his velocity increase during the fall.

The improvements have reinforced his confidence in Enright’s methods.

Lyons praised the coach’s experience and ability to identify small adjustments, whether changing a grip or helping a pitcher regain control during a difficult outing.

“He knows everything,” Lyons said. “He can help you just slightly change a grip or, if you’re stuck on the mound that day, can’t find the zone, all he does is come out there, talk to you, and you’re back right to it.”

Away from the mound, Lyons is adjusting to a roster that looks considerably different from the one he joined a year ago.

He said the returning players have made a collective effort to welcome newcomers and help them embrace the program’s culture. Although he describes himself as quiet, Lyons is also trying to become more vocal.

He identified fellow pitchers Fresh Corn and Sims as players who could help provide leadership within the staff. The process is still developing, but Lyons believes the group has adapted well and is eager to see how its relationships evolve.

Texas A&M’s fall preparations are about more than identifying starters or evaluating individual performances. They are about establishing habits, developing depth and building a group capable of responding when challenges arise. Earley wants an offense that applies pressure through disciplined at-bats and aggressive execution.

Savoie is working to become a more complete hitter and dependable presence behind the plate. Lyons is expanding his repertoire in pursuit of a larger pitching role.

Their paths are different, but each reflects the same emphasis on development that defines this stage of the Aggies’ season. With a new roster, evolving leadership and a coaching staff focused on teaching, the fall offers Texas A&M an important opportunity to establish its foundation.

The results of that work will ultimately be measured in the spring, but the process is already underway — one scrimmage, one adjustment and one competitive rep at a time.