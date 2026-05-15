Texas A&M baseball blown out by Mississippi State 18-11, SEC tournament seeding at risk

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball lost its series opener against Mississippi State 18-11, a defeat that carries significant implications for the Aggies' SEC tournament seeding.

Aggie Baseball Miss St Game 1

The game did not start badly for the Aggies. In the bottom of the first inning, Gavin Grahovac and Chris Hacopian took Mississippi State pitcher Thomas Valincius deep.

After trading scoreless frames, the Bulldogs exploded in the top of the third. The visitors drove 12 base knocks to take an 11-run advantage. Four pitchers for the Aggies combined to give up 13 runs and 2 home runs, with 7 runs crossing home before A&M could record an out.

Head coach Michael Early said the team has to be better at controlling the damage.

"A lot went wrong. I mean, we start off the inning, I think a play that, that you got to make, if you're playing middle infield in the SEC, it's a play has to be made and then fast forward to that, OK, the play doesn't get made, and then, a bunt that we don't get it out, right? And those, those two things can change the course of the whole inning," Early said.

The Aggies attempted to claw back, scoring 2 in the fourth and 3 in the fifth. The Bulldogs kept their distance, however, adding 1 run in the fourth and 3 in the fifth. A solo homer in the fourth inning put the Bulldogs up, 14-2. Jake Duer launched the Aggies' third long ball of the game to right-center field, bringing 3 runs across the plate.

Early said he remains confident in his club despite the game one loss.

"It's a tough loss to handle in such an important series because we've done it all year. I mean, I got nothing else to go off, right? If you, if you hadn't, then I would feel a little differently about it, but we have. So, we've lost game ones and won a ton of series. I'm not exactly sure how many game ones we've actually won this season. So, it's all part of it. We're seasoned for it. Uh, yeah, I mean, I feel good about my club," Early said.

The loss could drop the Aggies to 7th in the SEC tournament, where they could face tougher opponents like Georgia. A&M will need to win both remaining regular season games to stay above the 4 seed and secure a double bye.

The Aggies look to bounce back in game 2, Friday night at 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

