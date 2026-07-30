Texas A&M announces Operation Blackout game against Tennessee at Kyle Field on Nov. 14

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M officially announced Thursday that the November 14 matchup against Tennessee at Kyle Field will serve as the program's annual Operation Blackout game, with fans encouraged to wear black.

Operation Blackout has become a fan favorite in College Station, transforming Kyle Field into a sea of black while adding another layer of intensity for one of the marquee home contests on the Aggies' schedule. Last year's blackout game was against Mississippi State.

The showdown against Tennessee is one of Texas A&M's biggest home games of the 2026 season and could carry significant SEC implications as both programs look to contend in the conference race.

The Aggies' 2026 home schedule also features a 150-year celebration of the school against Arkansas on October 3 and a Red, White and Blue game against Arizona State on September 12.

Additional game day details for the Tennessee matchup, including kickoff time and television designation, will be announced at a later date.