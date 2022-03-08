Sources: Broncos acquire Russell Wilson in trade with Seahawks

DENVER — Denver Broncos general manager George Paton promised an aggressive search for a franchise quarterback.

His wide net failed to ensnare Aaron Rodgers, but it caught Russell Wilson.

In the Broncos’ most significant deal since the team signed Peyton Manning, sources told KMGH that the team agreed Tuesday in principle to acquire star Russell Wilson for multiple draft picks and players, including Drew Lock.

Wilson instantly turns the Broncos into a contender. He owns a 104-53-1 record and is a nine-time Pro Bowler. Wilson skunked Denver in Super Bowl 48 and lost to the Patriots the following season.

He is considered a future Hall of Famer. At 33, he figures to have at least five years left on his career, if not longer.

He has two years of $51 million left on his current contract with cap hits of $24 and $27 million. This move leaves the Broncos with $16 million in cap space.

Wilson knows Colorado. He was a former Rockies draft choice in 2010 but never realized his dream of playing in the big leagues.

A fourth-round second baseman, he hit .229 in the minors in 315 at-bats before eschewing baseball for the NFL.

This move changes everything for Denver.

After missing the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, the Broncos now have a quarterback that can match up with the best in the AFC, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr, and Lamar Jackson.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Troy Renck at KMGH first reported this story.