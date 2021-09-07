Social justice helmet decals, end zone stencils return in NFL

The National Football League is bringing back the opportunity for players to wear social justice messages on their helmets this upcoming season.

For the second year in a row, players will get to wear messages including "Black Lives Matter and "End Racism."

According to the Associated Press, the phrases "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" will be stenciled in the end zones for every team at all home games.

They will be changed out when another cause is being recognized.

The NFL is also bringing back its "Say Their Stories" initiative, and for the first time, teams will be able to highlight its social justice work during Weeks 17 and 18, the AP reported.

The AP reported that the league also partnered up with New Era and the Players Coalition to create an Inspire Change knit hat that anyone can wear on the sidelines during Weeks 17 and 18.