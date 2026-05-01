Savannah Bananas bring first-ever pop-up game to Navasota, giving away free tickets

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The Savannah Bananas held their first-ever pop-up game at Navasota High School, letting 1,000 fans in free of charge in what owner Jesse Cole calls the heart of his fans-first philosophy.

Bananas Pop Up Game

The game was announced on social media at 3:30 Thursday afternoon, and fans quickly swarmed the stadium to get in on the fun.

"It's the most important thing we do. I mean that's Jesse's dream. That's his vision, I think, you know, putting the fan before money, putting the fan before ourselves, putting the fan before anything and just making entertainment and baseball fun. That's what we do. That's the most important thing. And if that meant coming out here and giving away free tickets, playing, doing something we've never done before because we were inspired by the All-American Rejects, that's what we're gonna do," Easton Parish said.

From dancing and singing to chants, the atmosphere at Navasota High School was just as entertaining as fans have come to expect from a Bananas event.

I spoke with a Bananas worker who said the plan was even hidden from them. They were given different scripts for their day in the morning.

Bananas catcher Bryce Grizzafi was making a return to the Brazos Valley, having played for the Brazos Valley Bombers in 2024. Grizai said he has loved the area ever since.

"I talk to my girlfriend all the time. We always plan trips to come back here, you know, great food here, great people. Everything about this area is just just awesome, the Brazos Valley area, and it's always nice to come back, you know," Grizzafi said.

Once the game was over, everyone's attention turned to the stage, where the All-American Rejects also surprised fans with a performance.

It may have been the smallest crowd in Banana Ball history, but for everyone who got to see it, it was a night they won't forget.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

