Savannah Bananas bring fan events, pop-up camp and live music to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KRHD) — The Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters are meeting fans, signing autographs and taking pictures at Academy Sports — but it is not the only place in town where you will find yellow Friday night. Chris Clark, who was there for the Tailgaters, loves the opportunity to connect with fans.

Bananas Friday Events

"This is a blessed life. It's so awesome that so many people showed up. We definitely didn't expect this, but it's really awesome that we can bring this kind of joy to a town wherever we go, and it's really awesome that this week it happens to be College Station." Chris Clark said.

The Academy Sports event is one of 3 the team will hold before the game. Dunkin' Donuts off Welborn Road will host one Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by another at Aggie Park at 2 p.m.

The next stop Friday night is a pop-up banana camp, where kids ages 8 to 12 are learning the banana tricks, flips and chaos they see on the field. For parents watching, it is the joy it brings their children that means the most.

"It's a really cool thing to see because a lot of coaches don't give that effort anymore and so it was very nice to see that they still want to like give 100% effort to all the kids, not just go through the motions with them." Melissa Comby Said.

The final stop of the night is in Northgate at Harry's, where Texas Tailgater Jason Arndt is performing live. It is their first performance in Northgate, where Harry's is looking to keep their dancing traditions alive.

"Yeah, I mean, I started when I was in college baseball, started touring and doing that stuff, and when the bananas in that organization called and asked me about the tailgaters, I was like, it's a great fit, you know, I get to continue to play baseball and do music full time. And that's my dream is, you know, to tour and do music full time so to be able to come here and play my shows the night before games and do it all in the same city is freaking awesome." Jason Arendt said.

It has been a fun-filled week in Brazos Valley that will be capped off Saturday at Kyle Field.

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