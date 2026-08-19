Rudder High School Rangers look to change the narrative and make history in 2026 football season

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Rudder High School Rangers are entering the 2026 football season with a new mentality after finishing 2-8 last year, with their sights set on becoming the first team in school history to win a playoff game.

Senior lineman Jamal Gould said the team's experience through difficult seasons has prepared them for this moment.

"We've been through the ups and downs. We have the experience now. There's no excuse for us not to be successful this year other than us," Gould said.

The program made changes to its mentality in the offseason. Senior defensive end Javeon Richardson said the shift in focus was noticeable.

"Changed a little bit usually we like to joke around and also get our work done but this year it was just work grind and try to get better, ya know getting each other better. Usually we're known for the childish, ya know ghetto team but this year a lot has changed drastically," Richardson said.

Senior wide receiver Jabari Burrell said last season's record is driving the team forward.

"Most definitely take it as motivation ya know. Being two and eight last year is not a great feeling. We are coming back really strong and ya know we are gonna get that playoff berth we wanna get that district championship. We wanna go out there and play with the big dogs," Burrell said.

It will be an uphill battle for the Rangers as they are yet to have a winning record in conference under head coach Eric Ezar. Him and his staff have instilled high level effort as the standard. When I interviewed each of the players they all spoke about striving to be the hardest workers.

Much of the mentality shift has been credited to senior leadership owning their previous shortcomings. Gould said the senior class is embracing that responsibility.

"My senior class is pretty much stepped up to be leaders. Obviously, everybody makes mistakes but we're all just striving to do better, trying to, you know, be role models for the upcoming upperclassmen so that way, you know, we can hopefully have a successful season this year and then they have a lead on," Gould said.

The Rangers open their season at Kashmere on August 28.