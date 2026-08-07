FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — The Franklin Lions are preparing for the upcoming football season with goals that go beyond defending their district title — with their eyes set on AT&T Stadium.

Road to Redzone 2026 Franklin Lions

"Going to Jerry's world, that's, that's a big goal of mine, that's everyone's goal, but. Uh, I think having that in your mind already is, is good going into two days knowing that it's gonna be a grind and it's not gonna be easy," senior tight end AJ Phillips said.

After coming up short against Columbus in the playoffs last season, the team implemented changes to the offseason.

"We put in the 6:15 morning workouts. We've added a lot of new stuff that people haven't seen yet, but we're definitely geared everything to making it all the way this year. My senior year, I wanna, I want to play as long as possible," senior linebacker Garrison Ramby said.

Head coach Mark Fannin took over the program in 2020 and has continued to raise expectations with an impressive 68-8 record at the helm. Outside linebackers coach Johnathon White said the players have bought in.

"We know that the kids understand what they're supposed to do, and so we're able to work and it's like a unit that just gets out here rolling. My wife asked me the first day of practice, how did, how did it go? and I said, it's one of the best first days I've ever had," White said.

The rising senior class feels ready to lead the program and raise the standard.

"They knew it going into it, so kind of just buying into where Coach Bannon wanted. To play, and not complaining about, oh, I played this last year and I'm playing this this year. I think that was a big thing and, and, and knowing that you just got to trust the process," Phillips said.

The Lions have also focused on building a brotherhood within the program.

"If any of us have questions or any concerns, we just go to one another and be like, you good? You understand? You want," senior lineman Jackson Hutchison said.

Franklin opens its season at La Vega on Aug. 28.