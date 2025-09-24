Red Zone: Week 5 preview and Game of the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Week Four is officially in the books and we are moving on to Week Five of the Texas High School football season. Kylan Basinger continues to keep the Temple Wildcats perfect as he fills in for injured quarterback Champ Mayo in a win at Austin High.

A&M Consolidated won just their second ever cross-town showdown matchup against College Station. The Cougars start the season 0-4 for the first time in school history and the next loss this season will surpass the most in a year for College Station.

Brenham survives with a late touchdown by Chris Guidry at Killeen to remain undefeated. Robinson’s Evan Moreno was able to score with 40 seconds left in the game to take a one-point lead against Glen Rose. And Bosqueville stays unbeaten as the Bulldogs’ Dax Pharris had over 200 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns and Cooper Kent completed 90% of his passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs get the 35-21 win over Rosebud-Lott.

Many schools start district play this week, while others have their final tune-up before district play begins. District 12-6A is one of those districts starting play this week We start things off with our Red Zone Game of the Week for week 5

RED ZONE GAME OF THE WEEK

HARKER HEIGHTS KNIGHTS (2-2) at MIDWAY PANTHERS (4-0)

7PM Panther Stadium, Hewitt

The winner of this game has won at least a share of the district championship going back to 2012, except for 2020 and 2021 when Midway was in a different district. In 2024, the Knights won 34-26 on their way to a district championship.

Harker Heights is coming off two straight loses but were in the same position last year when they hosted this match-up. With 8 starters on offense returning from last year, the offense is a strength for this team. Quarterback Hudson Humble has completed 80% passes for 1,344 yards and 14 touchdowns. Humble’s favorite target is Ryan Taylor who has averaged 130 yards receiving per game and has scored 5 touchdowns. Running back, Jaylen Mason is averaging nearly 10 yards per rush en route to two 100+ yard running games this year.

Midway is 4-0 and their offense has had a balances attack, with just over 1,000 yards passing and rushing. In four games quarterback, Andrew McNair has thrown the ball for 996 yards and 9 touchdowns. The Panthers have a two-headed running attack in Jeyden Fields-Vaughn and Lathan Whisenton, who are both averaging over 120 yards a game and have scored a combined 15 touchdowns.

OTHER NOTABLE GAMES ACROSS CENTRAL TEXAS AND THE BRAZOS VALLEY

SHOEMAKER GREY WOLVES (4-0) at TEMPLE WILDCATS (4-0)

7PM Wildcat Stadium, Temple

The Temple Wildcats are 4-0 and first year head coach Chad President has to feel good about how his team played so far this season. Kylan Basinger has kept the wins coming at quarterback while Champ Mayo has been out with an injury. Shoemaker is looking to start the year 5-0 for the first time since 2020. Toby Foreman is looking to finish better than 4th in district play for the first time since that runner-up finish in 2020.

#5 LA VEGA PIRATES (3-1) at #4 STEPHENVILLE YELLOWJACKETS (4-0)

7PM Art Briles Stadium, Stephenville

La Vega plays a very tough non-district schedule, and this week is more proof of that that as they travel to Stephenville to take on the 4th ranked Yellowjackets. Stephenville is the second district 4-4A Division 1 opponent they have face after getting the win against Brownwood last week. The Yellowjackets have lots of excitement in Erath County as this year they have opened the new Art Briles Stadium. But the Pirates are the 5th ranked team in 4-A Division 2 and return keys pieces from a team that played in a state championship game last year. The Pirates look to make a return trip to Arlington this year, but before they start their district schedule, they must get past their last non-district test.

MART PANTHERS (1-2) at #3 BREMOND TIGERS (3-0)

7PM Tiger Stadium, Bremond

The third ranked Tigers feel like they let on get away from them last year when Mart won this match-up 28-22 in a game decided the 10-2A Division 2 championship. Bremond’s only loss since that opening district loss last year was to Shiner in the state semi-final game. In the offseason Kevin Hoffman retired at Mart and the Panthers go into 2025 with new coach in Chris Lancaster, but they still have sights set on a district championship.

GOLDTHWAITE EAGLES (2-1) at #8 CHILTON PIRATES (3-0)

7PM Featherston Field, Chilton

Chilton has had a hot start in 2025 after a down 2024. With shutout wins against Italy and Marlin, the Pirates have landed among the top 10 ranked teams in 2-A Division 2. Goldthwaite made the playoffs for the first time since 2021 last year and Andy Howard looks to build on the success. The Eagles lone loss came at the hands of one of the best teams in Region 4 in week one when they lost to Junction 16-40.

#9 IREDELL DRAGONS (2-2) at #3 MAY TIGERS (3-1)

7:30PM May Sports Complex, May

The Dragons have played a tough schedule and are ranked 9th in 1-A Division 2. They will face their third ranked opponent this year as they travel to May to face the 3rd ranked team in 1-A Division 1.

MIDFIELD RANKINGS

The Midfield Rankings is a listing of the pound-for-pound best teams in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley regardless of their classification.



BREMOND TIGERS (3-0) - Bremond had an open date last week as they start district play this week against Mart. LEXINGTON EAGLES (4-0) – The Eagles got a win over Groesbeck last Friday and this week will travel to Hearne to face the Eagles. AQUILLA COUGARS (4-0)- After an 86-40 win at Milford last week, the Cougars face a talented Jonesboro this week. BRENHAM CUBS (4-0) - Last week the Cubs needed a late score to win at Killeen. This week they travel to Lobo Stadium in Longview to face the Gilmer Buckeyes. LA VEGA PIRATES (3-1) – The Pirates are coming off a 38-16 win versus Brownwood. This week they face another district 4-4A Division 1 opponent when they travel to the Stephenville.

Cherokee, Oglesby, Fairfield, and Chilton are all playing well and knocking on the door of the Midfield Rankings Top 5.

Don’t forget to watch Red Zone on Friday where Shahji Adam and Donna Conrad will have all the high school football action starting at 10:10 p.m.

