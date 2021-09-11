Watch
SportsRed Zone

Actions

Red Zone: Week 3

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:16 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 00:16:23-04

Game of the Week:

Game of the week: Academy vs Groesbeck

School Spirit Award:

School Spirit: Belton Student Section

Band of the Week:

Band of the week: Killeen Marching Roo Band

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019