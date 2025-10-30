Red Zone Midfield Report: Week 10

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — All eyes are on Week 10 of the Texas High School Football season as teams fight for their playoff lives, solidify their playoff position, and even compete for a district championship. Friday is also snapshot day for the UIL as we enter the next realignment period. Schools submit their enrollment numbers for the next round of realignment that takes place in 2026.



RED ZONE GAME OF THE WEEK

CHINA SPRING COUGARS (2-6, 1-2) at LORENA LEOPARDS (3-5, 1-2)

7 p.m. at Leopard Field, Lorena

- The playoffs don’t officially start for another two weeks, but this game is as much of a playoff game as any. It’s simple; win and you’re in as the fourth spot in the playoff for district 12-4A Division 2.

- The Cougar’s run game has shown they can win games; Chrishon Gregory rushed for over 300 yards in a win a Franklin. The senior running back has over 1,000 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns on the season. On the defensive side of the ball, Ryan Hale is a ball- hawk with 6 interceptions on the year.

- Lorena is led on offense by quarterback Jaxon Blancett, with over 2,500 yards passing and 22 touchdowns, and is averaging over 15 yards a competition.

OTHER NOTABLE GAMES ACROSS CENTRAL TEXAS AND THE BRAZOS VALLEY

No. 6 BRENHAM CUBS (8-0, 3-0) at UNIVERSITY TROJANS (5-3, 3-0)

7 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium, Waco

- Brenham has had high expectations all year and has met them in terms of wins with a perfect 8-0 record. The Cubs have shown explosiveness throughout the year, but with close wins at Killeen and last week against Ellison it seems as if the Cubs could be caught hibernating.

- University has finished second in the district each of the last two years. The Trojans are looking to get past that hurdle with a win at home.

FAIRFIELD EAGLES (8-0, 3-0) at PALESTINE WESTWOOD PANTHERS (7-1, 2-1)

7 p.m. Westwood Panther Stadium, Palestine

- Westwood spent six in the 3A Division 1 rankings, but after a week 9 loss to Teague have fallen out of the top ten. The preseason favorite in 9-3A Division 1, the Panthers still have a chance for the crown, but that task won’t be easy.

- Fairfield has outscored their opponents by an average of 40-points in route to an 8-0 record. The Eagles are trying to win their first district championship and undefeated season since 2013.



MART PANTHERS (4-4, 3-2) at FROST POLAR BEARS (6-2, 3-2)

7 p.m. at Joe Parum Stadium, Frost

- The Mart Panthers streak of 21-straight playoff appearances is on the line over the next two weeks. The Panthers streak of district championships has stopped at nine, but Chris Lancaster’s team still has plenty to play for.

- Mart’s 4-4 record is slightly deceiving as their losses are to two 3A Division 1 schools and the two ranked schools in their own district.

MIDFIELD RANKINGS

The Midfield Rankings is a listing of the pound-for-pound best teams in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley regardless of their classification.



BREMOND TIGERS (8-0) – Bremond solidifies their ranking with a win over previously unbeaten Chilton. The point differential in this game (26-points) was more that the total points (22) Chilton had allowed all season. The Tigers are heavy favorites at Hubbard this week. AQUILLA COUGARS (9-0) – After the shut-out win over Penelope, the Cougars have outscored opponents 600-80 on the year. They get the week off before a rivalry game at Abbott. FAIRFIELD EAGLES (8-0) – With a 51-7 win at Diboll, the Eagles head back on the road to face the Westwood Panthers, who just fell out of the 3A state rankings. BRENHAM CUBS (8-0) – The Cubs seem to play with their food last week with just an 8-point win over Ellison. They travel to Waco this week with a district title on the line against University. RICHLAND SPRINGS COYOTES (6-1) – The Coyotes haven’t let a week one loss versus #1 Gordon slow them down. A win at Panther Creek last week and this week they host Rochelle.

Lexington falls out of the rankings and Chilton slides further from the top five with their losses in week nine. Jewett Leon and Waco Valor Prep are also close behind and trying to play their way into the Midfield Rankings Top 5.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Several games throughout week and ten and week eleven are playoff games themselves. Here are how some of the district races are playing out.

12-6A – Temple is fighting for their playoff lives as they are on the outside looking in. Harker Heights, Midway, Copperas Cove, and Shoemaker are currently the four teams in. Seeding in this district will come down to week 11 when all games in 12-6A will be played on Thursday night.

12-5A Division 1 – A&M Consolidated and College Station are in the playoff, but seeding in this district is still up for grabs. College Station would drop to fourth with a loss to Weiss this week. If Consolidated takes care of business the last two weeks of the season, the Tigers should finish second in the district.

10-5A Division 2 – Brenham plays University this week for the district championship on Friday. Rudder can sneak in with wins over Ellison and Waco. Belton is positioned in the playoffs as the third seed.

12-4A Division 1 – Navasota is in the playoffs, and their seeding will be determined over the next two games. If the Rattlers win out they will finish second.

4-4A Division 2 – Hillsboro is in the midst of a three—way tie for third place. One win over the next two weeks and the Eagles should make the playoffs.

12-4A Division 2 – La Vega lead the district at 3-0, the battle for second will be played out on Friday when Gatesville travels to Robinson. The final playoff spot is on the line in Lorena where the Leopards take on China Spring. Connally currently sits outside of the top four.

5-3A Division 1 – West and Whitney are on a path for a possible district championship game in week 11. Mexia’s win over Groesbeck in week seven gives the Blackcats the edge in a playoff spot.

9-3A Division 1 – Fairfield currently sits a first in the district but face the two teams tied for second over the next two weeks. Teague can earn a spot in the playoffs with wins over Huntington and Diboll.

11-3A Division 1 – Franklin sits at the top at 3-0 and Academy is right behind them at 2-1. But after that, its anyone’s race for the final two spots in the playoffs. Cameron Yoe, McGregor, Rockdale, and Troy sit at 1-2 in the district. This district will be fun to watch to the end.

13-3A Division 2 – Lexington is in a tie for second after their first loss of the year last week at Blanco. The Eagles travel to Rogers in week eleven for a matchup the will decide playoff seeding.

5-2A Division 1 – Hamilton and De Leon meet in week eleven for a potential district championship game. Hico needs to win against Ballinger in week eleven to earn a spot in the playoffs.

7-2A Division 1 – Axtell is tied with Rio Vista for the lead in the district, but Rio Vista is ineligible for playoffs in 2025. Bosqueville has the head-to-head edge over Valley Mills for the second spot in the playoffs as both have a 3-2 record. Itasca will not in the playoff after cancelling their season earlier in the year.

12-2A Division 1 – Centerville has won the district championship for the last four years, but Leon and Corrigan-Camden meet this week to decide a new champion. If you have not been paying attention this year, Leon is good at football. Centerville is in the third seed, while Hearne and Normangee are out of the playoff race.

13-2A Division 1 – Crawford and Rosebud-Lott will meet in week eleven for what should be a district championship game. Marlin sits at third and fourth is up for grabs. The winner of this week’s Riesel-Moody game has a leg up on the fourth spot. Bruceville-Eddy could force a three-way tie for the last playoff spot with some help.

11-1A Division 1 – Aquilla is unbeaten on the season and will take first in the district. Coolidge, Penelope, and Abbott are all tied for the second playoff spot. Coolidge has the tie breaker over Abbott and could end streak of six straight playoff appearances.

14-1A Division 2 – Oglesby and Evant will meet in week eleven for what should be a district championship game. Cranfills Gap would need help to get in the playoffs and Priddy and Mullin are out of the race.

Don’t forget to watch Red Zone on Friday where Shahji Adam and Donna Conrad will have all the high school football action starting at 10:10 p.m.