Red Zone Game of the Week: Rosebud-Lott Cougars at Bosqueville Bulldogs

Rosebud-Lott has started the year 3-0 after finishing the 2024 season with three straight losses. Last year's team that lost in the first round of the playoffs returns 13 starters and experience at quarterback with two-year starter Pryce Rabroker.

Rabroker has been lighting up the scoreboard through the air and on the ground. With plenty of tools to work with, Rabroker has distributed the ball to playmakers like Daniel Rincon, Kaiden Vandiver, and Zaylon Wells among other who have all score so far this year.

After starting 2024 3-0 and then losing the next three games, the Bosqueville Bulldogs look improve that with a fourth straight win. The Bulldogs finished 2024 with a 4-6 record but look for a playoff spot in an open 7-2A Division 1 district, after Rio Vista was ruled ineligible for the playoffs by the district executive committee earlier in September.

Bosqueville has not made the playoffs since 2022. The Bulldogs return 15 starters in head coach Reggie Patrick's second year with the Bosqueville and with lots of talent returning, the Bulldogs look to make a big improvement.

In their last meeting in 2024, Rosebud-Lott won 27-9. Dave Campbell's Texas Football computers have the Cougars favored to win this game.