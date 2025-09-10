Red Zone Game of the Week: Hamilton at Crawford

CRAWFORD, Texas (KXXV) — The Hamilton Bulldogs travel to Crawford to take on the Pirates in this week's Game of the Week.

Last year's 2A Division 1 state semifinalist, the Bulldogs are 2-0 after having started the season playing two larger 3A schools in Millsaps and Early. The Bulldogs return 1,000-yard rusher in RB Halston Haile from a 2024 team that won a district championship for the first time since 2004 and a school record 14 wins.

Crawford is off to a 2-0 start with new Coach Ty Robinson, after Greg Jacobs retired after last season. The 2024 Pirates did not meet expectations despite a bi-district playoff win. Ty Robinson has a winning pedigree, having led the Woodville Eagles to the 3A Division 2 state championship game last year.

If you like defense, this game is for you. Both teams combined have only given up 6-points so far this season. Hamilton has outscored their opponents 69-6 and Crawford has outscored opponents 39-0.

Last year, Hamilton won 38-22. The Dave Campbell's Texas Football computers have the Bulldogs favored to win by nine.

Watch Red Zone live at 10:10 p.m. on Fridays.