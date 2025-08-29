High school football season kicks off in Central Texas with enhanced security measures

High school football season has officially begun across Central Texas, and while fans are eager to cheer on their teams, school districts are reminding everyone about important safety policies before entering the games.

25 News spoke with four school districts about their security preparations. While there are no major changes to safety protocols compared to last year, officials want to remind fans about existing policies.

"We want to have a safe, enjoyable environment," a Waco ISD representative said.

"We're just trying to be proactive," Copperas Cove ISD officials said.

"So we do all we can to provide the safest venues," Temple ISD said.

Key policies fans should remember: clear bag requirements, restrictions on oversized bags, and metal detectors at entry points.

"A lot of it comes from talking to other school districts - we talk about what each other are doing to help benefit our programs and create the best environment for athletic events," Belton ISD said.

District staff will be working alongside law enforcement, security personnel, and school resource officers at games to monitor activities closely.

"One of the things that we feel like has been very beneficial is having our campus administrators - that really helps because they know the kids," Belton ISD said.

Fans should also keep in mind that some districts have specific policies regarding re-entering games. Check with staff at the gate before leaving to understand each venue's rules.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.