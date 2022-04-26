Rays minor league pitcher hit in head by line drive returns to mound

A minor league pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization struck in the head last June by a 104-mph line drive has returned to the mound.

ESPN reported that on June 4, Triple-A affiliate Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was knocked unconscious when he was hit on the right side of the head against Norfolk.

He was rushed to Duke University Hospital. He had 16 plates and 32 screws placed into his head.

He was discharged a week after he was hospitalized.

On Sunday, Zombro returned to the mound to face Norfolk. CBS Sports reported that he took the mound and received a standing ovation from players and coaches.

The moment @T_Zombro24 was announced as the new pitcher in Norfolk, with both teams coming out of their dugouts to applaud Z.



First class, @NorfolkTides.



Thank you.#KEEPGOING pic.twitter.com/fMx2ihPPBi — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) April 24, 2022

"I think it all came kind of full circle there and definitely was a symbol of me 'completing the journey' to be back to performing in Triple-A," he said in an interview with MLB.com on Sunday.

According to ESPN, in his first game back, Zombro threw 14 pitches, eight of which were strikes.