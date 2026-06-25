Rashaun Agee signs with Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted in NBA Draft

(KRHD) — Former Texas A&M standout Rashuan Agee is getting his chance to make the NBA after signing an exhibition 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Agee went undrafted in the NBA Draft, which wrapped up Wednesday. The Exhibit 10 contract guarantees him an invitation to the Cavaliers' training camp and the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during Summer League and the preseason.

If Agee is waived but joins the Cavaliers' G League affiliate, he receives a financial bonus. The team can also convert his contract into a Two-Way deal before the regular season begins, which would allow him to play for both the NBA and the G League teams.

The Aggie captain set the program record with 13 double-doubles during his lone season in College Station. He made the All-SEC Third Team, leading the team with 14.6 points per game and 8.7 rebounds.