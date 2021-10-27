Raiders owner: Team wasn't targeted in email investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says he doesn't believe the team was targeted in the leaking of emails that led to the resignation of coach Jon Gruden.

Speaking after the NFL owners meetings ended Wednesday,

Davis also acknowledged the team has reached a settlement with Gruden, who received a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to coach the team in 2018. He did not reveal the terms of the settlement.

Davis wondered about the timing of the leaking of the emails; the NFL has not and will not be releasing documents from the independent investigation of the Washington Football Team, saying the league is protecting the identities of those who testified.

Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders earlier in the month after The New York Times published a report that said Gruden had made homophobic and misogynistic comments in emails to a former Washington Football team executive.

After he resigned, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers removed him from its Ring of Honor.