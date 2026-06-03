Olympic gold medalists and Aggie legends headline the inaugural Lone Star Grand Prix in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station will host the inaugural Lone Star Grand Prix track and field meet Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium, featuring Olympic gold medalists, Paralympic champions, and returning Texas A&M legends — with $200,000 in prize money on the line.

Lone Star Grand Prix Preview

USA Track and Field organized the event in partnership with Texas A&M, selecting the venue for its world-class facilities and the university's storied track program under coach Pat Henry.

"E.B. Cushing Stadium is one of the best track and field facilities, not just in the country, but anywhere in the world, and a lot of that has to do with just how strong and historic of a program Texas A&M has under coach Pat Henry," Jay Holder, chief content and communications officer for USA Track and Field, said.

The Lone Star Grand Prix is one of only 2 gold-level World Athletics meets held in the United States outdoors this season, making it among the highest-ranked competitions outside of the Olympics and World Championships.

"We pride ourselves at USA Track and Field as having the best track and field team anywhere in the world, and so when our best athletes are there, it means it's the best athletes in the world," Holder said.

Headlining the meet are Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalists Michael Norman, a 4x400-meter relay champion; Gabby Thomas, a 3-time gold medalist who trains in Austin; and Quincy Hall, the 400-meter gold medalist. The women's hammer throw will feature the top 7 ranked throwers in the world, representing the United States, China, and Canada.

Returning Aggie legends will also compete, including Shamier Little, a 3-time NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles at Texas A&M; and 800-meter runners Sam Whitmarsh and Sammy Watson.

Paralympic stars will be on the track as well. Jayden Blackwell, a gold medalist and world record holder in the 400 meters, is among the top Paralympic sprinters scheduled to compete.

The $200,000 prize purse reflects USA Track and Field's commitment to supporting athletes in a sport where major professional salaries are not the norm.

"In a sport like track and field where, yeah, you're not making NFL paydays, it's even more so that. So for us, we want to be able to support the athletes in any way we can," Holder said.

Holder said USA Track and Field also supports athletes off the track, covering medical costs, travel, and drug testing assistance.

"Being able to continue to provide that support and create the opportunities for exposure that amplifies outside opportunities for support to athletes is really important to us as well," Holder said.

USA Track and Field views the Lone Star Grand Prix as a long-term annual event, not a one-time occasion.

"We want to be able to continue to provide these opportunities to US athletes where they don't have to travel overseas to face the kind of competition they'll see at the Olympics and the World Championships," Holder said.

The meet is scheduled the same day as a soccer match at Kyle Field, giving visitors the chance to make it a full day of sport on the A&M campus. USA Track and Field plans to bring athletes to the soccer match following the track event.

Angie Bertinot, marketing manager for Visit College Station, said the city is embracing both events.

"We also celebrate some of the smaller events. USA Track and Field, for example, is probably going to be around 5,000 people," Bertinot said.

The Lone Star Grand Prix begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium and will air live on NBC.

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