No. 8 Texas A&M shuts out Missouri State 50-0 in front of record home crowd

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — No. 8 Texas A&M opened the 2026 season with a 50-0 shutout of Missouri State on Saturday night at Kyle Field, playing in front of 107,782 fans — the largest opening crowd in program history.

Aggies Hande Bears 50 to 0

The Aggies defense secured its second shutout of the Mike Elko era, holding the Bears to just 67 total yards of offense, including only 30 yards through the air. Sophomore linebacker Noah Mikhail led the way defensively with a career-high seven tackles.

Graduate defensive end Ryan Henderson made an immediate impact in his Texas A&M debut, recording two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Fifth-year defensive end Anto Saka and sophomore defensive tackle DJ Sanders each recovered a fumble for the Aggies.

Head coach Mike Elko said the defensive performance reflected the standard the program set out to establish.

"You don't talk about that, but you talk about a standard, right? And you talk about what we want the standard of Texas A&M football and Texas A&M defense to look like, and when you go out there and you play to that standard in a game like that where you have a little bit of a talent advantage, obviously, it's just rewarding to show them like that's who we are, that's what we're capable of," Elko said.

Elko credited the veterans for setting the tone while also praising the depth and talent on display from younger players late in the game.

"There were so many young talented players out there on the field at the end of the game. There was a lot of talent on that field at the end of that game. I could've stayed out there for another two quarters just watching some of those young kids play," Elko said.

Mikhail said the shutout was a product of the work put in during the offseason and a collective effort from the entire defense.

"I think as a whole, defensively we played really well. What the coaches have been stressing to us, I think we accomplished — focusing no matter what the situation is and then urgency, and I think that showed up a lot with everybody, running to the ball, trying to get the ball out just all over the field, and that didn't just show up with 11 players, just showed up with like 22," Mikhail said.

Mikhail, who stepped into a larger role with linebacker Damian Sanford held out, said preparation was the key to his performance.

"We prepared well in practice and that ultimately led to how we played tonight and how the team played tonight. So I think practice is ultimately where that preparation comes in," Mikhail said.

After forcing a three-and-out on Missouri State's opening possession, the Aggies drove down the field and capped the drive with a touchdown reception by fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah Horton — his first as an Aggie. Horton finished the game with four receptions for 76 yards and the score.

Elko said Horton's size and skill set open up options for the entire offense.

"We talked about Isaiah being that big tall X that we needed. I think you saw some of that today, maybe a little bit too much of it on the one catch, but he is a big physical receiver. He's a big target, and he gives us options in the red zone. And so yeah, it was good to see those guys connect tonight. We're going to need them to do that a lot this year for us to be what we're capable of being," Elko said.

Senior quarterback Marcel Reed completed 21 of 30 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, adding 20 rushing yards on seven carries. Reed said the offense found its footing in the second half after a sluggish start.

"Once we got things figured out, in the second half I had a way more comfortable half. Taking what they gave me and getting those guys opportunities to touch the ball and make plays," Reed said.

Reed said the defense's shutout gave the offense a boost of confidence.

"It gave me a lot of confidence. I remember going in at halftime, I told the defense, keep doing what you're doing, and they told us, kind of keep doing what we're doing even though we weren't playing well. They still had faith in us," Reed said.

Reed also said scoring 50 points was a pregame goal.

"That was a goal pregame. I mean, I wanted to put up more, honestly. We left some money on the table a little bit, but 50 is a good clip for the point average when you get later on in the season," Reed said.

Junior wide receiver Mario Craver led all receivers with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. Ten different players caught a pass for the Maroon & White. Reed praised the depth and versatility of the receiver room.

"We got all those guys who can work and get open, so trying to get them the ball it makes it a lot easier for me when you have 4 or 5 targets who at any given moment can make a small play to a big play," Reed said.

Texas A&M rushed for 236 yards as a team. Senior running back Rueben Owens II, a native of El Campo, Texas, led the ground game with 77 yards on 17 carries. Elko said Owens ran with purpose and physicality.

"He did a nice job. He went out and did a nice job carrying the football. I thought he ran behind his pads and I thought he played like our future back needed to play," Elko said.

Running back Tafiq Bayard did not suit up after tweaking something in his lower body during practice and is expected to return soon. Elko confirmed that running back Madden Williams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a lower body injury that will require surgery.

Freshman Carsyn Baker, sophomore Jamarion Morrow and junior Terry Bussey each added a rushing touchdown. The game also featured milestone moments for wide receiver Aaron Gregory, who scored his first career touchdown as an Aggie. Elko said the young playmakers will take on increasingly significant roles as the season progresses.

"I thought Carson and KJ looked really dynamic back there with the ball in their hands. Those two kids are gonna play a lot. Much more meaningful reps as we move forward," Elko said.

"Our strength is our depth. That is the strength of our team, and so we're gonna lean on those guys. We're gonna keep bringing those guys along and develop them, and I think as this thing goes on, you're gonna start seeing those kids force themselves into roles where they can help us," Elko said.

Backup quarterback Brady Hart also scored a touchdown after entering the game in the second half. Reed praised Hart's leadership and his value to the quarterback room.

"Brady's a great quarterback. He's a great leader, a great person to have in the room, and he helps me out a lot, just as much as I help him," Reed said.

The Aggies committed several penalties in the first half but cleaned things up considerably after halftime, finishing with just 2 penalties for 20 yards in the second half. Elko said addressing penalties was a focal point of his halftime message.

"Everybody wants these things to go perfect and they won't. The message was just we got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. We got to go out there and we got to play the game that we're capable of playing," Elko said.

Elko also acknowledged the record crowd, thanking the 12th Man for their role in making Kyle Field special.

"Thank you to the 12th Man — over 107,000 people. It's the largest opening crowd in Texas A&M program history. Thank you for continuing to make this place really, really special, and we'll continue to go to work and try to become the team that we're capable of being," Elko said.

Texas A&M now turns its attention to next week's matchup against Arizona State.