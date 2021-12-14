NFL dealing with rising COVID-19 cases as 36 players added to COVID reserve lists

The National Football League is dealing with rising cases of COVID-19.

According to the NFL Network, ESPN, and Associated Press, 36 players were added to the league's COVID reserve lists on Monday, which is the most-ever single-day total since the league began testing for the virus last year.

Included on that list are Los Angeles Rams players Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee, who did not play against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

But with cases rising, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Rams closed their training facility Tuesday and entered the NFL’s intensive protocols, including virtual-only meetings, limited outdoor gatherings; increased physical distancing; mask-wearing at all times, and no group meals.

No teams have had to cancel games because of COVID this season, but last year, the Denver Broncos did have to play without a quarterback after all four of its quarterbacks were quarantined when one of them tested positive for the virus.

In July, the league announced that teams would have to forfeit and a loss if a game is cancelled because of a COVID-19 outbreak among their unvaccinated players.

According to the AP, 94.3% of players are vaccinated.

The news outlet reported that out of the 2,208 players on 53-man active rosters and 16-man practice squads, 126 are unvaccinated.

This season, teams dealing with positive COVID-19 cases have included the Rams, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets.

On Monday, the league announced that coaches, front-office staff, and team personnel must receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27.