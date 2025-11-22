NCAA does U-turn on plan letting college athletes bet on pro games

After the NCAA voted to allow college athletes to wager on professional sports, Division I school leaders have decided to rescind the rule change.

The reversal follows a Justice Department investigation alleging that an active NBA player and coach were involved in an illegal sports and poker gambling scheme.

Last month, Division I leaders approved allowing athletes to bet on professional sports. Later, leaders of Division II and Division III schools voted in favor as well. While Divisions II and III typically consist of smaller universities whose athletes are less likely to turn professional, much of the talent in the four major U.S. pro sports leagues comes from Division I programs.

The rule change was set to take effect Nov. 1, but schools were given until Nov. 21 to rescind their approval.

“After a procedural 30-day period, two-thirds of Division I member schools have voted to rescind a previously approved rule change that would have allowed student-athletes and athletics department staff members to legally participate in sports betting on professional sports only,” the NCAA said Friday. “Because sports betting rules are common legislation, the ban on all forms of betting — for sports in which the NCAA sponsors a championship — will remain in place for all three NCAA divisions.”

An anonymous NCAA survey in 2024 found that, despite bylaws prohibiting it, 22% of male athletes and 5% of female athletes wagered on sports.

The NCAA has faced several gambling scandals in recent months. On Friday, the organization said a former Temple basketball player and two former staff members bet on professional and college sports. The former player, Hysier Miller, admitted to betting on his team and was accused of betting against Temple three times.

Earlier this week, the NCAA said more than one-third of Division I men’s basketball players reported being harassed by bettors.