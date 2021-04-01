Menu

Nationals-Mets game postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Julio Cortez/AP
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo looks on during the seventh inning in the continuation of a suspended baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Nationals, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Baltimore. The first part of the game was suspended on Aug. 9, when the groundskeepers had technical difficulties with the infield tarp in the sixth inning during a rain delay, causing the infield to become too wet and muddy to play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 12:55:40-04

Thursday is opening day, but one game has already been postponed over COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets was scrapped because of "ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization."

The game has not been rescheduled.

According to The Associated Press, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said a player, who was not identified, tested positive Monday for COVID-19.

Rizzo added that a staff member and four players were following quarantine protocols after contract tracing showed they had been in close contact with the player who tested positive, The AP reported.

