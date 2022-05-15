Watch
Texans sign 6 draft picks including No. 3 pick Stingley

Posted at 9:34 PM, May 14, 2022
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have signed six draft picks, including No. 3 overall pick LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.

Houston also signed second-rounder Jalen Pitre, a defensive back from Baylor, and fourth-round selection running back Dameon Pierce from Florida.

Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker, LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus and Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano, who were all chosen in the fifth round, also signed before rookie minicamp began Friday.

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green, the 15th overall pick, second-round pick Alabama receiver John Metchie and third-round selection Alabama linebacker Christian Harris remain unsigned.

