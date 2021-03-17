Former Dallas Maverick Shawn Bradley left paralyzed after bicycle accident

ST. GEORGE, UTAH — Former Dallas Maverick Shawn Bradley has been left paralyzed after a bicycle accident near his Utah home.

On January 20, 2021, Bradley was struck from behind by a vehicle while he was out riding his bicycle one block from his home in St. George, Utah.

He suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed.

The former basketball player underwent neck fusion surgery and spent eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.

Bradley is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following his freshman year at Brigham Young University, he spent two years performing missionary work in Australia.

After returning to the United States, he was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the number two pick in the 1993 NBA Draft. The 7'6" center was traded to the then New Jersey Nets during the 1995-1996 season.

One season later, Bradley went to the Dallas Mavericks, where he spent the majority of his career. He retired from the NBA in 2005.

Bradley is in good spirits, according to a statement released on his behalf by the Dallas Mavericks. He plans to use the accident to bring awareness to bicycle safety.

The Dallas Mavericks have issued a press release on behalf of former Maverick Shawn Bradley as well as statements from Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson. pic.twitter.com/F9fCtlZ1zJ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 17, 2021

Marc Cuban, owner of the Mavericks, and Donnie Nelson, general manager of the team, released the following statements.

"We are saddened to hear of Shawn's accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family," said Cuban.

Our thoughts are with Shawn and his family at this time. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/u42LcDRmQ1 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 17, 2021

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn's injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life," said Nelson.