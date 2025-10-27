Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school rankings for Week 10

The Week 10 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press:

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Southlake Carroll (9-0) W: Hurst Bell, 49-0 1

2 Allen (8-0) W: Prosper, 31-30 2

3 Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-0) W: Fort Bend Clements, 70-0 3

4 Lake Travis (8-0) W: Austin Westlake, 31-10 4

5 Dickinson (8-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 45-7 5

6 Pearland (9-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 21-14 6

7 Prosper (7-1) L: Allen, 31-30 7

8 Duncanville (5-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 40-13 9

9 Galena Park North Shore (7-1) W: Humble Atascocita, 47-28 10

10 North Crowley (7-1) W: Saginaw Boswell, 69-17 11

11 Denton Guyer (6-2) W: Little Elm, 29-0 12

12 Sheldon King (7-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 65-35 13

13 The Woodlands College Park (9-0) W: Cleveland, 70-0 14

14 Dripping Springs (8-1) W: Del Valle, 63-0 15

15 SA Northside Harlan (9-0) W: SA Northside Taft, 56-13 16

16 Austin Westlake (6-2) L: Lake Travis, 31-10 8

17 Humble Summer Creek (7-1) W: Humble, 41-14 20

18 Cibolo Steele (7-1) W: San Marcos, 27-21 18

19 Houston Memorial (7-1) W: Houston Northbrook, 56-0 21

20 Cypress Ranch (6-2) W: Cypress Woods, 28-14 22

21 SA Johnson (8-0) W: SA Lee, 41-6 23

22 North Forney (7-1) W: Royse City, 47-0 24

23 Klein Collins (8-1) W: Klein Cain, 49-10 NR

24 Magnolia (7-1) W: Tomball, 38-3 NR

25 Coppell (6-1) W: Denton Braswell, 25-21 25

Dropped out: No. 17 Rockwall-Heath, No. 19 Tomball

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Aledo (8-0) W: NRH Richland, 72-10 1

2 Frisco Lone Star (8-0) W: Frisco Wakeland, 34-13 2

3 Comal Smithson Valley (7-1) W: New Braunfels, 27-14 3

4 Angleton (8-0) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 49-0 4

5 Denton Ryan (7-1) W: Denton, 38-14 5

6 Port Arthur Memorial (9-0) W: Lufkin, 30-0 6

7 Dallas Highland Park (7-1) W: Cleburne, 56-14 7

8 La Porte (7-1) W: Crosby, 28-21 8

9 Austin Anderson (8-0) W: Buda Hays, 29-14 9

10 Pflugerville Weiss (7-1) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-1) W: Seagoville, 48-0 1

2 Richmond Randle (8-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 70-0 2

3 Port Neches-Groves (8-0) W: Nederland, 49-17 3

4 Alvin Iowa Colony (7-1) W: Fort Bend Marshall, 21-0 4

5 Argyle (7-1) W: Burleson, 41-7 5

6 Brenham (8-0) W: Killeen Ellison, 33-25 6

7 Prosper Walnut Grove (8-0) W: Lovejoy, 29-26 7

8 Melissa (6-1) W: Frisco Emerson, 54-21 8

9 Boerne (7-1) W: SA Veterans Memorial, 45-27 9

10 Bastrop (8-0) W: Elgin, 62-6 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Celina (8-0) W: Paris, 56-7 1

2 Stephenville (8-0) W: Lampasas, 49-7 2

3 Kilgore (8-1) W: Palestine, 53-3 3

4 Canyon West Plains (7-1) W: Canyon Randall, 62-7 4

5 SA Davenport (9-0) W: Uvalde, 40-20 5

6 Frisco Panther Creek (7-1) Idle 6

7 Alvarado (7-0) W: Waxahachie Life, 72-0 7

8 Springtown (9-0) W: Fort Worth Western Hills, 62-0 8

9 La Vernia (7-1) W: Beeville Jones, 55-14 9

10 Sulphur Springs (7-1) W: Nevada Community, 65-7 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Carthage (8-0) W: Bullard, 62-7 1

2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-1) W: Gilmer. 41-7 2 3 Brock (8-0) W: Burkburnett, 66-7 3

4 Midland Greenwood (8-0) W: Fort Stockton, 56-7 4

5 Sunnyvale (7-1) W: Quinlan Ford, 58-21 5

6 Waco La Vega (6-2) W: Robinson, 31-27 6

7 Bellville (6-2) W: Giddings, 49-14 8

8 Cuero (7-1) Idle 9

9 Sinton (7-1) W: Ingleside, 63-7 10

10 Athens (6-2) W: Rusk, 60-6 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Silsbee

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Franklin (5-2) W: McGregor, 54-13 1

2 Paradise (7-1) Idle 2

3 Columbus (6-2) W: Hitchcock, 26-7 3

4 Llano (7-1) W: Universal City Randolph, 36-0 6

5 Tuscola Jim Ned (7-1) W: San Angelo TLC 50-0 7

6 Fairfield (8-0) W: Diboll 51-7 8

7 Commerce (6-1) W: Eustace 64-0 9

8 Hardin (8-0) W: Anahuac 38-0 10

9 Peaster (7-1) W: Ponder 28-8 NR

10 Pottsboro (8-1) W: Pilot Point, 35-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Palestine Westwood, No. 5 Hitchcock

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 El Maton Tidehaven (8-0) W: Rice Consolidated, 68-9 1

2 Wall (9-0) W: San Angelo Grape Creek, 48-0 2

3 Gunter (7-1) W: Blue Ridge, 53-6 3

4 Newton (8-1) W: Trinity, 62-0 5

5 Troup (9-0) W: West Rusk, 35-21 6

6 Canadian (7-1) W: Tulia, 65-6 8

7 Poth (7-1) W: Natalia, 64-0 9

8 George West (8-0) W: Santa Rosa, 28-22 10

9 Blanco (7-2) W: Lexington, 35-33 NR

10 Lexington (6-1) L: Blanco, 35-33 4

Dropped out: No. 7 Holliday

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Refugio (7-0) W: Freer, 60-10 1

2 Ganado (7-1) Idle 2

3 Frankston (8-0) W: Price Carlisle, 45-14 3

4 Stinnett West Texas (8-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 36-0 4

5 Honey Grove (7-1) Idle 5

6 Ozona (8-0) W: Colorado City, 58-18 6

7 Panhandle (6-2) W: Sunray, 77-7 7

8 Axtell (6-1) Idle 9

9 San Augustine (6-2) W: Shelbyville, 21-6 10

10 Jewett Leon (8-0) W: Hearne, 41-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 New Home

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Shiner (8-0) W: Pettus, 61-6 1

2 Muenster (6-2) W: Santo, 28-0 2

3 Bremond (8-0) W: Chilton, 48-22 3

4 Junction (8-0) W: D’Hanis, 47-0 5

5 Mount Enterprise (8-0) W: Lovelady, 82-60 9

6 Granger (7-0) W: Somerville, 58-14 8

7 Collinsville (7-1) W: Era, 63-20 7

8 Lovelady (7-1) L: Mount Enterprise, 82-60 4

9 Stratford (6-2) W: Bovina, 56-12 10

10 Chilton (7-1) L: Bremond, 48-22 6

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Gordon (7-0) Ccd. vs. Brackettville 1

2 Water Valley (8-0) W: Robert Lee, 67-30 2

3 May (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 52-0 3

4 Aquilla (9-0) W: Penelope, 60-0 4

5 Whiteface (6-2) W: Meadow, 56-0 6

6 Gail Borden County (8-1) W: O’Donnell, 59-14 7

7 Robert Lee (8-1) L: Water Valley, 67-30 5

8 Menard (9-0) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 63-12 8

9 Newcastle (6-2) W: Vernon Northside, 46-8 9

10 Milford (6-1) Idle 10

Dropped out: None