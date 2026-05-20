Mya Perez earns Softball America All-America Second Team honors for second straight season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Softball America named Mya Perez to its All-America Second Team on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive season the junior has earned All-America recognition from the organization.

Perez reached base in 55 of 57 games this season and recorded an NCAA-best 55-game on-base streak. She ranks fourth nationally in on-base percentage (.602) and 25th in slugging percentage (.893), leading the SEC in on-base percentage and ranking fifth in slugging percentage.

Extra-base hits accounted for 50% of her 58 total hits, as she recorded a career-high 19 home runs and added 10 doubles.

Perez finished with 54 walks, the second-most by an Aggie in a single season. Her 19 home runs and .414 batting average rank seventh in program history.

During SEC play, Perez set a program record with 31 walks, including at least one walk in 16 of 24 games. She led the conference in on-base percentage (.611) and walks, while her 5 hit-by-pitches ranked second and her 1.296 OPS ranked sixth.