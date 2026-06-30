Leroy Burrell named 20th head track and field coach at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University has named Leroy Burrell as the 20th head coach of its track and field program, Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced at an introductory press conference.

Alberts cited Burrell's integrity, understanding of the expectations at Texas A&M, and credibility as the primary reasons for his selection.

"The first thing that ever came out of their mouths and from their mind had nothing to do with how fast he was in the Olympics or actually his coaching," Alberts said. "All they kept telling me was he is a great human being."

Burrell arrives in College Station with an extensive coaching résumé. He spent 23 years as head coach at his alma mater, the University of Houston, where he led the program to 41 conference championships and coached more than 150 All-Americans. He joined Auburn in June 2022, where he led the men's program to an NCAA runner-up finish outdoors in 2024 — the best finish by an Auburn men's team at the national championships since second-place finishes in 2008 and 2003.

Before his coaching career, Burrell was a former world-record holder in the 100-meter dash and a standout student-athlete at Houston.

"God is good," Burrell said. "I have had a remarkable journey filled with a great deal of success and some tremendous mighty struggles, death and loss, and to be making a round trip from my time at Houston to Auburn and to come back to Texas is just a tremendous blessing for me and for my family."

Outgoing head coach Pat Henry, who led the Aggies to a national championship just over a year before his retirement, was part of the hiring process and offered his endorsement of Burrell.

"From the outside, I think he does things right," Henry said. "I think he's a guy that does things in our sport that are important to do."

Burrell praised Henry at the press conference.

"Coach Henry, I am in awe of all of your accomplishments, and I am even more impressed with the man you are, and I am honored to be your friend," Burrell said. "I will always call you coach. Because you are the coach, you're the coach of coaches."

Burrell described Texas A&M's facilities as unlike anything he has encountered elsewhere in the sport.

"This is the epicenter of track and field," Burrell said. "There are national governing bodies that do not have what we have here in this building."

He said the program's infrastructure and support made the decision to accept the position straightforward.

"When Texas A&M calls you and offers you an opportunity like this, you say yes, and then you figure the rest of it out," Burrell said.

On the field, Burrell said he wants to build one of the best sprint programs in the country, starting with a strong 4x100 relay before developing the 4x400 — a vision consistent with what he built at Auburn.

"I'm a sprinter at heart, so I'd like to build and develop one of the best sprint programs in the country," Burrell said.

Burrell described his coaching philosophy as assembling the best possible staff and empowering them to do their jobs.

"I'm going to formulate a staff and give them their — I place my order — and let them cook something better than I can," Burrell said. "We're going to go find the absolute best people in the world to wear Texas A&M across their chests, prepare them, equip them, and let them do their jobs."

He said his immediate priorities include addressing the transfer portal, stabilizing recruiting, and meeting with the current coaching staff to establish program priorities.

Burrell also addressed the importance of academic performance, saying student-athletes will be held to high standards in the classroom.

"Your future will lie — the student-athletes' futures will lie — on their academic performance," Burrell said. "We will emphasize academic excellence in everything that we do, and our student-athletes will be held accountable."

Burrell was joined at the press conference by his wife, Michelle, an Olympic gold medalist, and other family members. He also acknowledged his late son, Cameron, who died nearly 6 years ago.

"He is a big, big part of my heart," Burrell said. "This helps me grow my life, and hopefully my family's life, so that that missing piece isn't so big."