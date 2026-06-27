Hunter Black commits to TCU football, proving small schools can produce big-time recruits

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Hunter Black, a senior football player at Brazos Christian High School, has committed to play for TCU.

Hunter Black carries legacies to the next level

Hunter Black said his decision was made the moment he stepped on campus.

"I feel like they've put the most effort into recruiting me these past couple of months, and I really have a good relationship with the coaches now, and, you know, just taking my official visit just really like set it off for me, and I was like, this is where I want to be," Hunter said.

Football runs in the Black family. Hunter's father, Jordan Black, is the head coach at Brazos Christian and played 10 years in the NFL. Coach Black said he is balancing his emotions from both perspectives.

"I've seen it a lot as a coach watching it happen to my players, but when it's your own son, it's, it's, it's pretty special. It's exciting and uh. I don't know, I also get kind of like that that nervous feeling like, you know, this is my kid. I want what's best for him, and you know, I just, his mom and I are so proud of him and we can't wait to see what happens," Jordan said.

Jordan said his son has also made him a better coach.

"He's allowed me to think about the way that I've raised him, the way I coach, and to come up with ways that I think will be motivating instead of a situation where he feels a lot of pressure," Jordan said.

Brazos Christian has fewer than 600 students, making it one of the smaller high schools in the area. Hunter said his commitment is proof that talent gets noticed regardless of school size.

"It just goes to show it doesn't matter where you are. If you, if you got it, you got it, and you can get noticed and be recruited," Hunter said.

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