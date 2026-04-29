How to avoid Savannah Bananas ticket scams ahead of the team's biggest game in history at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Savannah Bananas are just three days away from playing in front of their biggest crowd in history at Kyle Field.

Fans looking for last-minute tickets after losing out on the ticket lottery are being warned to watch out for scams.

Savannah Bananas Ticket Lottery

The Bananas have a unique ticket lottery system that fans must sign up for to get a chance at tickets. Winners are selected about two months before the day of the game. The lottery system is part of the Bananas' fan-first experience plan, keeping ticket prices starting at $35.

"I won the lottery and I would have a time slot. I was super excited. I wanted to go with my girlfriend, so I told her, I'm like, Hey, like, would you want to do this? We had already talked about it before, like, yes."

Because of the high demand, it is the perfect opportunity for scammers to advertise fake tickets for a much higher price.

"There's a secondary market that they run that they control price gouging, control scammers, and make sure that like families get to go, kids get to go, people that truly just want to go, have fun, spend some good time, aren't really affected or damaged."

If you are trying to buy a resale ticket, there are several things you should watch out for:

Go to the Savannah Bananas' official resale page, which offers the same prices the tickets originally sold for.

Do not trust any listings on social media, as there is no way to verify you are getting what you pay for.

You should never have to pay on PayPal, Zelle, or Venmo.

Offers on third-party websites can be real but are still harder to verify. There are still tickets listed at Gobananas.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

