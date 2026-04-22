Hearne ISD hires former Marlin coach Jimmy Rogers as the new athletic director and head football coach

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Hearne ISD has hired Jimmy Rogers as its new athletic director and head football coach.

Rogers takes over a combined role for the Hearne Eagles.

He replaces Alfonso Jackson, who spent the past three seasons as head coach, and Ricky Sargent, who served as the athletic director during that time.

Rogers previously served as the athletic director and head football coach at Marlin High School.

His best season with Marlin came in 2024, when the team went 10-4 and made the regional finals.

“I am honored and excited to join Hearne ISD. I want to thank the school board, hiring committee, and administration for this opportunity. This community has a strong tradition and pride in its athletics. I look forward to building relationships with our student-athletes, coaches, and community while developing a culture of discipline, accountability, and excellence,” Rogers said.