Grahovac, Sorrell named as Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac and Caden Sorrell were named as semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, announced by USA Baseball Thrusday afternoon.

It's the first Aggie duo to be named to the semifinals together since Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery did in 2024. A&M is one of four schools with multiple representatives.

Fan voting allows fans to support their favorite player. You can cast your vote on GoldenSpikesAward.com. USA Baseball will announce the finalist for the award on June 10, before the winner will be announced June 28.

Grahovac has been the backbone of the Aggies top 10 offense. He leads the Aggies in batting average (.354), RBI's (68), runs scored (65), hits (70), doubles (15) and triples (3). Since SEC play began, Grahovac leads the league in slugging percentage (.743), RBI's (40), runs scored (35) and home runs (11).

Sorrell seeing the rewards of his dominate junior season. His 22 homeruns lead the team and are the sixth most in a single season for an Aggie. The Highland Village, Texas native has also recorded 65 RBI's and 10 stolen bases.

The 48th Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 29 on MLB Network at 6:30 p.m. CT.