Gore retires from NFL after signing one-day contract with 49ers

Tony Avelar/AP
FILE - San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore (21) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 15:39:18-04

Frank Gore has officially retired from the National Football League.

On Thursday, the league's No. 3 all-time leading rusher signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers to retire with the team that drafted him, Gore's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Gore announced his plans to retire as a niner during the offseason, NBC Sports reported.

According to CBS Sports, Gore finished his career with 16,000 rushing yards and was the oldest running back in the league when he played in 2020.

Drafted out of Miami in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Gore played 10 seasons with the 49ers and was selected to five Pro Bowls.

During his 16-year career, he also made stops in Indianapolis, Miami, Buffalo, and New York.

NBC Sports reported that after he stopped playing football, Gore took up boxing, even recently winning a professional boxing match.

