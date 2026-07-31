Games of Texas kick off at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan with 8,000-plus athletes across the city

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The 2026 Games of Texas are underway in the Brazos Valley, with more than 8,000 athletes registered to compete across 10 venues in Bryan and College Station from July 30 through August 2.

Games of Texas Day one

The event, hosted by the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF), is the premier amateur sporting event in Texas. It features competition across facilities in both cities and on the Texas A&M University campus.

Samantha Holland, tourism supervisor with the City of College Station, said the event is a highlight for the region.

"It's very rewarding for us to put it on. It's very fun to see all the people coming into town, showcasing what fantastic facilities are between both Bryan, College Station, and A&M's campus," Holland said.

For Lexi Wienecke and her father, who is coaching her, the event offers a level of competition they don't find back home.

"I think it's good because sometimes in school it's not hard because we're in a one-A school, so it's very easy. Um, it's so much better here because I'm always having to try my hardest," Lexi said.

Coming back after competing last year, Arick Wienecke said the experience is helping instill values early on.

"They learned how to compete at a young age and know that, hey, I'm going to have to work now because you got to water the bamboo, as my wife likes to call it. So start them young, uh, let them know what competition feels like," Arick said.

Lina Adams, PR and communications coordinator for Bryan, said the event is a coordinated effort across the region.

"It's a fun time, you know, we get to work really collaboratively between Destination Bryan, Visit College Station, both cities, A&M. There's a lot of moving parts and a lot of people involved because these events are happening throughout our entire community, and it's really exciting to get to work together," Adams said.

Swimming and golf events are also underway at Rex Sports Aquatics and Phillips Event Center, respectively.

Parents supporting their athletes said Bryan-College Station has been a strong host. Eddy Montalvo was among those impressed.

"They've done a phenomenal job. I believe that. I believe the community got involved very well with the schools and the, the surrounding cities, and I can't complain about it," Montalvo said.

The Olympic-style competition is open to youth and some adult athletes across Texas. Most sports are open registration, but high-volume sports like swimming and track and field require athletes to qualify through one of 17 regional meets held across the state.

Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Legends Event Center. For more information, visit taaf.com/gamesoftexas.