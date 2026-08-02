Games of Texas bring 3,000 athletes and $6.5 million economic impact to Bryan-College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — More than 3,000 athletes have gathered in Bryan and College Station for the Games of Texas, competing to prove they are the best in the state.

Games of Texas Saturday Events

The event draws competitors of all ages, and for many, the games represent more than a single moment of competition.

"That, that, that also adds on. So once I win this tournament, it's going to help with that mental. It's going to give me the confidence that I need so I can keep on getting better and grow," Jonathan Cal said.

For coaches, the games offer a chance to reflect on how far their athletes have come.

"The growth of the kids just being my 4th year here, seeing some of the kids from when they were 8U are all now in 12U to 16U. It's pretty cool," Rodrick Mayberry said.

Athletes say the competition itself is a learning experience.

"You know, everybody's team comes off of different values. And I feel like you get to see that when you talk to your competitors," Daniel Opara said.

The games are also delivering a significant boost to the local economy. With more than 30,000 spectators in attendance, Visit Bryan's PR and Communications Director Lina Adams said the weekend is arriving at an ideal time for local businesses.

"Bryan and College Station have estimated about $6.5 million in economic impact that we'll see over the weekend, and so we're really excited to have that money come into our community, especially at a slower time in the season," Adams said.

Coaches and athletes have also praised the quality of the venues. Rudy Garcia, a coach for Texas City Boxing, said the facilities stand out compared to what competitors may be used to at home.

"Everything they do is first class, and I appreciate it because it just again you bring other people from other cities that they probably won't see around the Houston area and it's good for them, you know," Garcia said.

