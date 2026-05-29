Franklin High School baseball dominates state semifinal opener 9-0

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KRHD) — Franklin High School baseball shut out its opponent 9-0 in Game 1 of the state semifinals in Georgetown, powered by a dominant pitching performance from junior AJ Phillips.

Game One State Semifinal Franklin Baseball

Phillips took the mound and delivered, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing only one hit. The staff as a whole combined for nine strikeouts in the game

"I can't change my mindset based on who we're playing. I know their whole lineup's good, so I knew I had to, I had to be better, you know. So same mindset every game, just going out there dominating strikes, and, you know, I got one of the best defenses in the state," Phillips said.

The Lions got on the board in the second inning, scoring their first run on a suicide squeeze. Head coach Matthew Anderson said that kind of execution is part of the team's identity.

"Really benefited and we're able to execute it. So hopefully, uh, we can continue to do that. You know, I don't like to do that. I like want to hit doubles and triples, but. Yeah, but whenever we're they're asked to do it, they do a great job of taking us selfless at bats and, uh, execute for us, right," Anderson said.

Franklin scored 6 more runs in the second inning. The Lions added 2 more in the top of the fifth, and solid pitching from Walker Anderson and Ryan Riddle in the final 2 innings, along with an RBI single from Tanner Beatty, sealed the shutout.

Franklin is now one win away from the state championship series. Game 2 is Friday night at 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

