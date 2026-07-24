Four Texas A&M football players named to 2026 Media Preseason All-SEC teams after SEC Media Days

TAMPA, Florida (KRHD) — Four Texas A&M football standouts earned spots on the 2026 Media Preseason All-SEC teams, the league office announced Friday following the conclusion of SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida.

Mario Craver led the way for the Aggies, earning first-team honors as an all-purpose athlete and second-team recognition as a wide receiver. Mark Nabou Jr. joined Craver on the second team as center. DJ Hicks earned third-team honors at defensive line, and Terry Bussey was named a third-team kickoff specialist.

Craver, a junior from Birmingham, Alabama, returns for his second season at Texas A&M after being named a 2025 Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist and earning a spot on the All-SEC Third Team. Last season, Craver recorded 917 yards on 59 receptions with 4 touchdowns, while also rushing for 81 yards on 11 attempts with a score. He posted three 100-plus-yard receiving games, including a 207-yard performance in the win at Notre Dame.

Nabou Jr., a graduate student from Lynnwood, Washington, is the Aggies' lone returning starter along the offensive line. He played in all 13 games while making 12 starts. Nabou Jr. helped the offense accumulate 2,401 rushing yards and 3,378 passing yards, along with 28 rushing touchdowns. He was part of an offensive line that ranked third nationally in tackles for loss allowed (3.31), ninth in fourth-down conversion percentage (.706), 19th in scoring offense (33.8) and 23rd in total offense (444.5).

Hicks, a senior from Katy, Texas, appeared in all 13 games while making 2 starts last season. He finished the 2025 season with 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 1 quarterback pressure. Hicks tallied at least 2 tackles in 7 games, including a season-high 4 against Notre Dame, LSU and Miami. In his career, he has recorded 56 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 2 pass breakups across 37 games.

Bussey, a junior from Timpson, Texas, logged 421 yards on 18 returns for an average of 23.4 yards per return last season. His 421 kick return yards ranked third in the SEC in 2025. He fielded 7 punts for 62 yards, including a 29-yard return in the season opener against UTSA. On the offensive side, Bussey caught 18 passes for 195 yards and 1 touchdown.

Texas A&M opens the 2026 season at Kyle Field against Missouri State on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

2026 Media Preseason All-SEC Selections — Texas A&M

First Team Offense Mario Craver, All-Purpose

Second Team Offense Mario Craver, Wide Receiver Mark Nabou Jr., Center

Third Team Defense DJ Hicks, Defensive Line

Third Team Specialist Terry Bussey, Kickoff Specialist

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