Four Texas A&M baseball players earn All-America honors from ABCA/Rawlings, Baseball America

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Four members of the Texas A&M baseball team earned All-America honors from ABCA/Rawlings and Baseball America.

Outfielder Caden Sorrell and reliever Clayton Freshcorn were named First Team All-Americans by ABCA/Rawlings. Baseball America placed Sorrell on the second team, while first baseman Gavin Grahovac and second baseman Chris Hacopian earned third-team recognition.

Clayton Freshcorn

Freshcorn posted a 2.82 ERA across 27 appearances, striking out 56 batters against just 6 walks with a 1.05 WHIP over 54.1 innings pitched. The Waller, Texas, right-hander recorded 12 saves — the highest total in the SEC and tied for the third-most in a single season in program history — with 7 conference saves tied for the league lead. He also earned All-SEC First Team honors, the C.E. "Pat" Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award and NCBWA All-America recognition.

Gavin Grahovac

Grahovac earned his second All-America distinction of the season after posting a .339/.429/.722 slash line with 74 RBI, 76 runs scored, 22 home runs and 16 doubles. In 29 conference starts, the Orange, California, junior led the SEC in slugging percentage (.754), home runs (13), RBI (43) and runs scored (40). He also earned First Team All-SEC honors, a spot on the All-SEC Defensive Team and was voted the recipient of the Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player Award by his teammates.

Chris Hacopian

Hacopian made 42 starts between second base and designated hitter during his lone season in Aggieland, posting a .319/.405/.578 slash line with 41 RBI, 34 runs scored, 11 home runs and 10 doubles. Against SEC competition, the Potomac, Maryland, native hit .319 with 7 home runs and 25 RBI.

Caden Sorrell

Sorrell posted a .341/.434/.743 slash line with 76 RBI and 67 runs scored across 55 starts, becoming the first Aggie since 1999 to record at least 20 doubles and 20 home runs in a season. The Highland Village, Texas, junior ranks sixth in program history with 46 career home runs and 10th with 151 RBI. He also earned All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team honors, along with NCBWA District VII Player of the Year recognition and All-America nods from the NCBWA and Perfect Game.