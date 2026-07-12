Four Aggies drafted on day one of the MLB Draft, including the 11th pick

PHILADELPHIA, (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball heard 4 names drafted on the first day of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Second baseman Chris Hacopian led the way, selected 11th overall by the Washington Nationals. Outfielder Caden Sorrell went 62nd overall to the Chicago Cubs in the second round. First baseman Gavin Grahovac was taken 81st overall by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round. Left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao rounded out the group, selected 120th overall by the New York Mets in the fourth round.

With Hacopian's selection, the Aggies have produced a first-round draft pick for three consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. Hacopian is the 16th player in program history taken in the first round of the MLB Draft and becomes the highest drafted position player in program history at 11th overall.

Hacopian started all 42 games he appeared in for the Aggies during the 2026 season, slashing .319/.405/.578 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBI. The junior totaled 15 multi-hit performances, 9 multi-RBI contests and 1 multi-homer performance.

Sorrell started 55 of the 56 games he appeared in during his final season in Aggieland, slashing .341/.434/.743 with a team-best 20 doubles, 23 home runs, 76 RBI and 11 stolen bases. The junior recorded 23 multi-hit performances and led the team with 21 multi-RBI games and 5 multi-homer performances. His power production made him the first Aggie since 1999 to record at least 20 doubles and 20 home runs in a season.

The #Cubs select OF Caden Sorrell of @AggieBaseball with the 62nd overall pick of the #MLBDraft. pic.twitter.com/oFuI6gl2KH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 11, 2026

Grahovac started all 57 games in his final season in the Maroon & White, slashing .339/.429/.722 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 74 RBI. The junior totaled a team-best 26 multi-hit contests, 76 runs scored and 78 hits on the year. He earned First Team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team honors and was named the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year. Grahovac earned consensus All-America honors in 2026, becoming just the 10th two-time All-American in program history.

With Grahovac's selection, Texas A&M stands as the only program in the nation with 3 or more players picked in every MLB Draft since 2001.

Sdao compiled a 4-4 record in 17 appearances and 13 starts during his redshirt junior campaign. The left-hander led the team with 83 strikeouts through 71.2 innings of work.

Across his four-year career in Aggieland, Sdao made 59 appearances with 20 starts, working 163.2 innings while striking out 184 batters. The Montgomery, Texas, native finished his career with a 5.22 ERA and a 13-6 record. His most notable outing as an Aggie came in the 2024 College Station Regional, where he secured the tournament-clinching win in a 9-4 victory against Louisiana.

The Aggies have had at least 2 players selected in every draft since 1984, the longest such streak in the nation.

The draft concludes Sunday with the final 16 rounds on MLB Network.