Former Texas A&M running back De'von Achane signs to a 4 year, $68M extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (KRHD) — The Miami Dolphins and Former Texas A&M running back De'Von Achane have reached a contract extension agreement worth $64 million. The extension keeps the Pro Bowler in Miami Gardens until 2030.

Dolphins, RB De'Von Achane agree to 4-year extension worth up to $68M. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/yQbdpBkC7K — NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2026

The deal includes $32 million guaranteed, and the $16 million average annual value makes Achane the third-highest-paid running back in the NFL. Bonuses could push the total value to $68 million.

Achane totaled 1,838 scrimmage yards in 2025, earning his first Pro Bowl invite. Since entering the league in 2023, Achane has led the league in yards per carry with 5.3 an attempt.

The former third round pick played three seasons for the Aggies totaling 2,376 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns.

The deal comes days after the in division Jets extended their running back Breece Hall to a 3 year, $45.5 Million deal.