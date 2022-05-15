Watch
Ex-Texas forward Tre Mitchell transfers to West Virginia

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Posted at 8:30 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 21:30:50-04

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former Texas forward Tre Mitchell has transferred to Big 12 foe West Virginia.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins announced Mitchell’s signing Friday.

The 6-foot-9 Mitchell averaged 8.7 points and four rebounds per game last season and started 17 games for the Longhorns. He made nearly 48% of his field-goal attempts and 80% of his free throws.

In February, Mitchell took what Texas called a personal leave of absence and didn’t play again. He entered the transfer portal in April.

Mitchell is a Pittsburgh native who spent his first two seasons at UMass.

“Tre gives us a much-needed presence inside who we can throw the ball to,” Huggins said in a statement. “He is a big-time Power 5 starter who is extremely experienced. Tre can score and rebound the basketball, and we are excited to get him here.”

Mitchell will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He joins many other new faces in a busy offseason for the Mountaineers after several players from the 2021-22 roster transferred. The incoming transfers include former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson, ex-Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, junior college forwards Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr., and Emmitt Matthews, who played his first three seasons at West Virginia and played last season at Washington.

