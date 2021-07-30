Watch
Detroit Pistons grab Cunningham at No. 1 in NBA draft

Mitch Alcala/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up the court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla. The Detroit Pistons drafted Cunningam first-overall in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala, File)
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jul 29, 2021
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham was selected first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons Thursday night.

Cunningham had been projected to go first for several months.

In his lone year at Oklahoma State, the 6-foot-8 point guard averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

The freshman was also named Big 12 Player and Rookie of the Year.

Cunningham led a draft class that included other top prospects including USC freshman Evan Mobley, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, and Florida State's Scottie Barnes.

