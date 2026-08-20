College Station Cougars look to fast start after slow beginning held them back last season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The College Station Cougars are determined to avoid a repeat of last season's slow start as they prepare for the 2026 football season.

Road to Redzone 2026 College Station Cougars

The Cougars finished 8-5 last year, advancing to the third round of the playoffs, but the team dropped its first four games before turning things around. Players and coaches say that early-season stumble fell below the program's expectations, and the message heading into this year is clear.

"To be ready, last year was a rough year for us like that never happened. We still made to round three, thats what team does in College Station but we didn't make it good enough in the beginning of the season," senior wide receiver Kashton Adams said.

The senior class is taking a more active role in leadership this offseason, something Adams says was missing a year ago.

"We're more prepared, we're ready to play but we're also ready to be leaders. Last year's team we had a few leaders, but they weren't really the best of leaders or the greatest leaders on our team. This year we've been building a great foundation and playing for each other and also knowing at the end of the day, the guy on the side of you has to do his job for you to be able to succeed," Adams said.

Head coach Stoney Pryor is entering his fifth year leading the program, compiling an impressive 43-12 record in that span. Defense has been a consistent strength under Pryor, and senior linebacker Zan Stevens says the unit is poised for another strong year.

"Our defense is gonna be amazing this year. I mean we were really really good last year ya know working with everybody. We've been doing a lot of extra work outside of just our program. Going to the gym, going to the field after," Stevens said.

The Cougars also face a new challenge this season with a realigned conference. Five teams currently in the District 12 5A Division 1 pool made the playoffs last year, meaning College Station will need to beat tougher competition to remain a contender. Senior quarterback Noah Symack says the team's focus this spring has been on execution.

"Out emphasis in spring ball has been to finish and execute so just finish play and execute them to the ability we know we can," Symack said.

The Cougars open the season at Cypress Springs on Aug. 29.